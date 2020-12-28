On August 21, 1941, it was just under 9 a.m. when three men entered the Barbès-Rochechouart metro station in Paris. Two of them climb onto the platform, in front of the first class car. Each holds a revolver in his palm. The one that is used, a 6.35mm, was “borrowed” from the mother of a Communist student. It is run by a 22 year old young man. His target, German aspirant Alfons Moser. Two shots resound in the train and on the quay. The resistance fighters flee and find themselves in a square. The shooter is nicknamed Fabien. “He takes a deep breath and exhales his arms. He exclaims: “Titi is avenged.” “, will tell one of Fabien’s comrades after the operation. Samuel Tiszelman “Titi” had been shot by the occupier two days earlier. The attack on the Barbès metro served as retaliation. Above all, it brings the French resistance into the armed struggle, and the shooter into the mythology of this fight: it is the very first murderous attack targeting a German soldier in the history of the Second World War.

If posterity has retained the pseudonym of Colonel Fabien, the clandestine life of Pierre Georges has given him others. Coming from a family of activists (his brother will be mayor of Les Lilas), he joined the Communist Youth from the age of 14. At 17, he lies about his age and made his debut as Fredo, at the start of the Spanish Civil War, in 1936. By joining the International Brigades, he chose the armed struggle against fascism. “He was burning with the desire to go to the front, but we held him back because of his age”, can we then read in a report about it. Wounded in the stomach, Frédo returned to France in 1938 and became a worker. He was then elected to the central committee of the Communist Youth. At the end of 1939, the PCF was banned, but the future Colonel Fabien remained more militant than ever and joined the Resistance under German occupation. In July 1941, he became military commissioner of the PCF Special Organization.

But Pierre Georges does not only organize the troops: he sets the example himself. In the summer of 1941, he therefore personally took charge of the assassination of a German officer approved by the leaders of Free France. “The shots fired by the young Frenchman are the logical, fatal, inevitable result of the permanent attack against the French nation by the enemy and his accomplices, (…) the attack calls for the attack”, reacts Maurice Schumann on Radio London. The attack on the Barbès metro set off a harsh wave of repression, and many resistant hostages were executed. If General de Gaulle disapproves of the method of urban guerrilla warfare, he supports Fabien: “It is absolutely normal and absolutely justified that the Germans are killed by the French. If the Germans did not want to receive death from our hands, they had only to stay at home. “

The Fabien column fights as far as the Haut-Rhin

After this feat of arms, Frédo is always more involved. In 1942, he organized one of the first French maquis in the Doubs. To escape the militia, he swims across the river and is wounded in the head. He takes on the features of Father Paul-Louis Grandjean before being finally caught up and arrested. Frédo is imprisoned, tortured, condemned to death, then finally transferred to Fort Romainville to be deported, but he escapes. As soon as he was free, he became involved in the organization of the maquis in the Vosges, Haute-Saône and Center-Nord.

FTP manager for the entire south of the Paris region, he took the name of Colonel Fabien in 1944 and participated in the liberation of Paris in August. In the fall, he gathered 500 men ready to fight alongside the allies, alongside General Patton and then alongside Lattre de Tassigny. The Fabien column fought as far as the Haut-Rhin, where, under conditions never understood, its leader was killed while handling a mine, in December, at only 25 years old. The square that would later host the headquarters of the French Communist Party and the metro station opposite it took its name the following year.