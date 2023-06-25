The process of writing a book is slow. From the idea to the opportunity. From opportunity to finding a publisher. From there, to writing: drafts, corrections, rewriting… Then comes the graphic part: the layout designers, photographers, illustrators… and again, the correction and to the printing press! Is it over here? Well no. A fundamental part comes: distribution and promotion. As long as the gestation of a book is, how short is its life on the shelves of a bookstore! Above all, from a general bookstore.

There are true jewels that, because they are not in style or due to ignorance, lie dormant on the shelves with almost no hope of being chosen by a reader. For this reason, the role of the bookseller is fundamental. Here are just seven of the many books that if they didn’t tell you, you would never buy them:

1.

Four Houses. The kitchen of Abac, Atempo, Angle and Ten’s, by Jordi Cruz

Image of Four houses. The kitchen of ABaC, Atempo, Angle and Ten’s, by Jordi Cruz (Ediciones Grijalbo), provided by the editorial Joan Llenas (interior photographs)

Yes, it is a book whose cover appears one of the most famous television chefs in our country, Jordi Cruz. And this can either cause us rejection or attraction or curiosity. We are going to stay curious. You always have to open a cookbook and give it your time, look at the recipes and read some of them in order to understand if it is well done or not. Because not all recipe books are well written, this is one of the pending debts of the vast majority of cooks in this country. But in this case, We are facing a book-jewel of those that if you do not recommend it or open it. “This book simply explains what my cuisine consists of – writes Jordi Cruz at the beginning of the book – (…) you will find the most representative techniques, concepts and dishes prepared in the ABaC, Angle, Atempo and Ten’s restaurants “, Explain. It is not a book for the majority, but a recipe book for gourmets, professional or semi-professional cooks who are looking for inspiration, ideas to renew or create an original tapas menu, wrapped in a very well-understood fusion: salt-pickled oyster with kombucha from apple and mushrooms; Cheese infusion 6/12; The bitterness of the ephemeral; Chilli water with green tomato and small molluscada; la gilda de mar… The book, in hard cover, is marvelously published under the Grijalbo seal (Penguin Random House).

2.

kitchen magicby Carme Ruscalleda

Illustration inside the book Kitchen Magic, by Carme Ruscalleda (Editorial Bridge) Pilarin Bayes

Speaking of great chefs and great books, that cooking has a lot of magic, both Jordi Cruz and Carme Ruscalleda agree on this concept. For this reason, the Catalan cook opted to call this book published by Bridge that, despite the value of its content, it has not had as many followers as it deserves. “Cooking is investing precious time that will become health, nutrition and good relationships with those we love.” The book is a jewel, like almost everything Carme Ruscalleda touches on. It is full of ideas, a tribute to the product, tradition and tips for buying and eating well. The Mediterranean tradition joins that of other worlds and all with that simplicity that marks working with a quality product. It is true that there is not a single photograph in the entire book, which demands a thorough reading before you start cooking. Perhaps this is also a vindication of the chef: you have to read the recipes calmly, buy with conscience and cook with love. An essential for those looking for recipe books without complications and with a lot of flavor.

3.

The importance of the fork. Stories, inventions and gadgets in the kitchen, by Bee Wilson

Cover of The importance of the fork. Stories, Inventions and Kitchen Gadgets by Bee Wilson (Noema Turner Publisher)

This is an essay written by Bee Wilson, one of the most important voices in the food press in Great Britain. This book “explores how kitchen utensils influence what we eat, how we eat, and how we feel about what we eat.””. From the wooden spoon to the technology applied in haute cuisine. The author conscientiously reflects on those gadgets that have been on our tables since the origin of humanity “in Pompeii there were already mortars, pots, spoons…”, she says. With historical depth, she delves into the origin of the tea spoon: “When the British began adding milk to tea in the second half of the 17th century, the teaspoon was necessary to stir the milk, sugar and tea in the cup. . It was one of the wealthiest utensils, regardless of the main cutlery. (…) It seems strange that the teaspoon jumped from the exclusive atmosphere of British tea tables to cutlery drawers around the world. She also does the same about the fork: “It was a cause of contempt and mockery when it was first presented -the associations with the Devil and the gallows did not help her image-“.

Turner Noema brought it to Spain in 2013 and since then it has been an indispensable manual for food researchers, teachers or students. Obviously, the ‘gastro-curious’ will find in this manual more than enough reasons to quench their thirst for knowledge.

4.

The Japanese pantry. Ingredients and East-West combinations

Photograph of the interior of the Japanese pantry. Ingredients and East-West combinations, work of the Alícia and Udon Asian Food Foundation (Abalon Books) Joan Pujol-Creus

It is almost everyday to hear that in the kitchen we have soybeans, edamame, nori seaweed and sushi rice, for example. That we have eaten guiozas, ramen or miso soup. And that in the kitchen drawer we can take the chopsticks or the mat for the nori maki. If we look back, let’s say fifteen years, we wouldn’t even remotely think that our eating habits would incorporate flavors from other worlds. Knowledge must occupy a great place in our gastronomic cupboard, therefore, this book is essential. The project was born with the aim of bringing Japanese cuisine and its possibilities in our kitchens closer, so Udon Asi Food (Asian food group) and the Alícia Foundation (Cooking Research Center) joined forces and created this book. In it you will find the history of the ingredients and next to it, its application in our western kitchens, tabs with nutritional assessments and pairing proposals. The book was published by Abalon Books in 2020 and, today, it is still the best Japanese pantry dictionary in our country.

5.

fresh and light cookingby Donna Hay

Crispy salmon with chili soup, recipe from Fresh and Light Cooking, by Donna Hay (Editions B) William Meppem

We live in crazy times for what is sustainable, healthy, rich and photographable (we take a photo before stopping to observe or smell our plate). For this and much more, this book should be on our kitchen table.

Many came to Donna Hay through the program Donna Hay’s Easy Cooking broadcast on Canal Cocina and others andThey followed her through her Social Networks and web. The author is a successful writer and kitchen stylist, her books are top sellers not only because of her effort to transmit a type of decisive cooking, aimed at those who seek to eat rich and healthy, but also because of the staging. Her publications are full of large tempting photos that invite you to immerse yourself in that universe of color and simplicity that the author transmits. This book, which contains more than 180 tasty and healthy recipes, is one of the best bets for those looking for ideas to eat well without dying of boredom. One of the most tempting things are the pages where she proposes several ideas for the same preparation, for example: six different humus; six original slushies; six different sauces for cooked pasta…

The first edition of this book was from 2017 with the title Fresh&Lightarrived in Spain translated in 2017 by Ediciones B. It only has one drawback: it is very cumbersome, something that undoubtedly favors the brilliance of photography.

6.

Contemporary rice. New creative concepts, culinary philosophy, developments, by Quique Dacosta

Interior of the book Arroces contemporáneos, by Quique Dacosta (Montagud Editores)

Six editions on the market and its position as the best book on rice that has been written in our country. The author, Quique Dacosta. The editors, Montagud. “If after reading, the reader does not know how to recognize the virtues and defects of rice, if he does not see the grain from another prism, if he does not understand what its functions are, nor does he know which variety to use for each elaboration, a publication will have been published. meaningless work. It is not a compilation of everything that happens and exists in the world. We have focused on the reality that we know faithfully by proximity, by culture and by dealing with people”, writes Quique Dacosta at the beginning of this work.

That’s right… we are looking at a book that talks about rice in our country, rice as an ingredient, rice and its companions in a manufacturing process, rice and its myths, RICE. The book dissects the ingredient from its cultivation, to the farmer’s work, until it reaches the table, in this case, of a Michelin star.

The history, the organoleptic analysis, the culture and the application in the kitchen give shape to the more than 270 pages of this jewel that must be looked at inside, when reading, the depth of the content, and not at its shape. . The first edition of Mediterranean rice It was a large-sized, hardcover, legible and attractive deluxe. The same has not happened with the rest of the editions. The publisher opted to reduce its size, print on thin paper full of glitter and squeeze the content into a fairly basic layout. Added to this is a high price: 42 euros. Still, it’s worth it? Definitely.

7.

Madrid flavors. From the field to the table Ana Lorente and Gloria Senaris

Cover of the book Sabores madrileños: from the field to the table, edited by IMIDRA

Eternal question: is there a Madrid kitchen? We open the debate, but not before taking a look at this book edited by IMIDRA and written by Ana Lorente and Gloria Señaris. A review of the products of the Community of Madrid, the dishes that have marked its history and culture, and a hundred chefs, writers and journalists, with their names and surnames, paying tribute to the most genuine flavor of Madrid. Ingredients, recipes, stories and curiosities fill the almost 300 pages of this very careful and unique edition. Without a doubt, a book like this was needed, among other reasons because there is no other that talks about Madrid, its chefs and its product. The pity is that it has not been published on paper, to be able to acquire it you have to download it from the IMIDRA website and enjoy it on a digital device.