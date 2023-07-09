Little, very little has been seen so far about the wedding of Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva. Paraphrasing the bride, we have not seen “a nanosecond in the metaverse” of this link. according to published The countryeverything is because the couple confiscated the mobile phones of the guests to protect an exclusive with the magazine Hello!which would be valued at half a million euros.

What we have been able to witness through the Instagrams of the guests are some sophisticated looks among many predictable and uninteresting outfits. Eugenia Silvia and Eugenia Martínez de Irujo stand out as two of the most elegant guests so far. As we say, until now only a very small part of what has happened in El Rincón, the palace where the wedding took place, has been seen.

Eugenia Martínez de Irujo trusted this time with one of its leading designers: the Catalan Teresa Helbig. It was also the firm that he chose to attend the last edition of the Goya Awards and at other important moments in which he has taken his elegant and always special designs. For Tamara Falcó’s wedding, she chose a dress in a very light yellow tone of medieval cut that had a large embroidered bird. She combined it with a braid as a tiara and also with medieval style jewelry.

In an interview published in S Fashion Teresa Helbig told us how she worked with her clients: “The motto of the workshop is ‘we are all very hot’. Any woman, if she knows how to dress herself, if she knows how to dress in her war dress, can stand out by being herself, ”explained the designer.

through the account of Eugenia Silva’s Instagram We have also been able to see the choice of one of the most outstanding fashion models and businesswomen in our country to attend what many media have dubbed the wedding of the year in Spain. Silva went from the archive and opted for a vintage DelPozo design. It is a haute couture piece that belongs to the collection that Josep Font designed for the firm in 2016. «I would like to tell you about some of the details that elevate it to the category of a work of art. This piece has been created following an artisanal work methodology that takes care of the smallest detail that grants a high exclusivity. Through this choice, I pay a well-deserved tribute to creation because through the work of creative geniuses such as Josep Font, our fashion history has traveled the most important capitals in the world, leaving a recognized Spanish stamp. His exceptional career can be seen in the exhibition Josep Font. beauty and restlessness at the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum.

Very grateful to DelPozo for allowing me to wear this wonderful couture piece today. And my love to Josep who has accompanied me in so many magical moments, full of emotion, such as the celebration of my 40th birthday,” the model wrote in the post.

Precisely on the occasion of the exhibition at the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum, S Moda had the opportunity to chat with Josep Font, one of the best designers in the history of Spanish fashion. To list just some of his great achievements, Font was the first Spanish designer invited by Anna Wintour to the Met Gala. “Everyone wanted to come to the show, they admired your work and came up to you to tell you; there you were aware of the repercussion. All the actresses wanted to wear it.” The list is endless and gives a measure of the height that the DelPozo brand took with Josep Font at the helm: Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Keira Knightley, Zendaya, Margot Robbie… “They told us: ‘Now they want Delpozo in the best store in Hong Kong ‘, and I ran to communicate it to the workshop. The whole team lived it in a very beautiful way. It was a great gift to be able to do Delpozo, do what I wanted. I will not be grateful enough in life. I was very happy, ”he told S Fashion the creator. Now one of her creations comes back to life at the hands of Eugenia Silva, who has not missed the opportunity to pay homage to her figure with a look that she knew would have a lot of repercussions.