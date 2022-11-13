The singer Cristian castro47 years old and originally from Mexico City, not only draws the attention of the public and the entertainment press with his musical releases, but also for his occurrences, his failed love relationships and other scandals. The composer is also son of the first actress Verónica Castro and the late comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdésbrother of “Don Ramón” from “El Chavo del 8” and Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”.

Beginning with one of the many occurrences of the so-called “Happy Rooster”during an interview for the program “Hoy”, revealed an intimate secret regarding their sexual relations: “First, a massage. Oh, God! I really can’t say something that rude, can I? I like to be fingered.” This comment by Cristian Castro surprised the hosts of this Televisa morning.

We recommend you read:

On several occasions, the nephew of the television producer, José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, has given a good “shock” to social networks, after spreading some photographs woman dress. Another of the scandalous photos of him was the one in which poses half-naked next to a female, moments before receiving a massage with saiote.

Cristian Castro received many ridicules for this photograph.

His occurrences have questioned his sexual preferences. A few years ago, she participated in a music video for the band Genitallica, characterized as a woman. “I think that, more than a homosexual lives inside me or that I live in the wrong body, I am a lesbian, I am a woman and I like women, I love gays very much, I feel a lot of admiration for the sensitivity that homosexual people have “, expressed in this regard in an interview with several media outlets.

We recommend you read:

Regarding his love life, Cristian Castro had a brief marriage with the Paraguayan model Gabriela Bowho accused him of domestic violence and of having been unfaithful. Two years later, married Argentine lawyer Valeria Liberman, mother of his children Simone and Mikhail Zaratrusta; they had a scandalous divorce, because she accused him of mistreatment and debated in court the support and custody of their children. With the Mexican violinist Carol Victoria Urbán he was married only 28 days; subsequently, He also sued him for alleged physical and psychological abuse.

For her part, Paola Eraso, mother of her daughter Rafaela, previously made very different statements from those made by her ex-wives: “what Cristian shows the public is totally different from how he really is, an orderly, focused and organized man with his projects, a hard worker and an early riser. Karina Barboza, another of his former partners, said that Cristian Castro was very strange even in bed; On several occasions, she proposed to have threesomes with other women, but she always refused.

In this account of the occurrences and scandals of Cristian Castro, we cannot fail to mention that his ex-wife Gabriela Bo, assured that the interpreter drank milk in a bottle before bed. “A lady who worked in the house prepared it for him, because he had many things for children in the house because his nephews were going to stay,” he mentioned in an interview for the program “You have to see” on Channel Nine of Argentina.

Likewise, the uncle of actress Sofía Castro (daughter of “El Güero” Castro and Angélica Rivera), He has no problem smelling the underwear that his fans throw at him on stage..