A 27-kilometer journey separates the exclusive residential complex in Albany from the Fox Hill prison, almost at the two ends of New Providence, the most populous island in the Bahamas. Between both places, there is a world of distance. The young fallen king of cryptocurrencies, Sam Bankman-Fried, has gone from the luxury mansion where he led a life of excess, drugs and polyamory with other friends and FTX executives —at the expense of the money of defrauded clients and investors— to a prison in appalling conditions.

The only prison in the Bahamas suffers from “overcrowding, poor nutrition, inadequate sanitation and insufficient medical care”, with “cells infested with rats, worms and insects”, according to the latest State Department report on the country. The judge denied Bankman-Fried bail and he must wait there until he is extradited to the United States, where the prosecutor accuses him of eight crimes that carry a maximum of 115 years in prison.

Fox Hill prison in Nassau (Bahamas). MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA (REUTERS)

His parents, law professors at Stanford, came to the hearing and hugged him goodbye. Bankman-Fried also says goodbye to a life of excesses financed with the 8,000 million dollars allegedly siphoned off from clients of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried and other executives used hundreds of millions to buy luxury homes in the Bahamas for themselves and their employees. The founder of the firm lived in a large mansion together with other twenty-something friends and at the same time executives of the group. His parents enjoyed another house on the island, also paid for by the company, which bought dozens of homes for its employees.

They did not deprive themselves of anything. The Financial Times published that after moving the company’s headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas last year, employees discovered that Amazon delivery did not arrive there. They contracted a private air transport service, so that the shipments would arrive in Miami and, from there, to the island.

common life

Bankman-Fried, 30, misled not only investors, lenders and customers. He also sold himself a false image of an austere person (who drove a Toyota Corolla and dressed in a T-shirt and shorts) and altruist, who only wanted to earn money to give it to good causes. When he talked about his $30 million luxury mansion, he referred to it as “an apartment” for four people that had been converted into one for ten. “It’s nice, even though we’re overcrowded,” He said in an interview with CNBC, a little over three months ago, when he was still boasting of the legacy that he was going to leave the world with his generosity. Food, massages and expenses in places in the area were paid by the company. The boundaries between work and personal life were blurring.

to the other nine roommates he had met them at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (where he studied Physics) or at the investment firm Jane Street, where he began his professional career and learned quantitative investment methods. In the group that lived in the mansion were the other two founders of FTX, Gary Wang (head of technology) and Nishad Singh (director of engineering), as well as Caroline Ellison, the manager of Alameda Research, the private crypto firm of Bankman- Fried, who has played a key role in the fraud.

Ellison, 28, has been the most stable Bankman-Fried couple, but according to the specialized publication Coin Desk, the same one that revealed the news that caused the collapse of the group, “the ten are, or used to be, paired in romantic relationships with each other.” They practiced polyamory, a consensual form of polygamy in which couples seek multiple romantic or sexual relationships or, according to the professor of the University of Washington expert in the matter Riki Thompson, they lived rather one polícula (word formed with polyamory and molecule), a network of interconnected romantic relationships. The Wall Street Journal He has also published that romantic relationships between members of the upper echelons of FTX were common.

Caroline Ellison herself wrote a message on the Tumblr social network in which she referred to her experience: “When I started my first foray into the cop [amor]I thought of it as a radical break with my past. But to be honest, I’ve come to the conclusion that the only acceptable style of cop it’s best characterized as an ‘imperial Chinese harem’…none of this non-hierarchical nonsense. Everyone should have a ranking of their partners, people should know where they rank and there should be power struggles over rankings,” he said.

Bankman-Fried He was upset in a recent interview when asked about it, after the first information about it was published: “In my humble opinion, as a society we have already spent enough time this week trying to find out if someone who lives in Albany practiced polyamory,” he replied. The founder of FTX assures that he no longer had any sentimental relationship with Ellison. specialized publications They assure that she has been seen in New York and speculate that she is negotiating to collaborate with the authorities in the investigations against Bankman-Fried.

Medication

Stimulants, antidepressants and other drugs were also part of the regular diet at the Albany mansion. “Nothing like regular amphetamine use to appreciate how silly the normal, unmedicated human experience is,” Ellison tweeted last year. “Stims when you wake up, sleeping pills if you need them when you sleep,” Bankman-Fried tweeted in 2019, which in an interview for a podcast secured in 2020 that “probably half the people or more should be taking medication of some kind, because it just makes your life so much better.”

He especially praised nootropics, or brain-boosting drugs, which can be “life-changing.” In a recent interview on a forum of the New York Times He claimed that he never saw illegal drugs used in the office or at parties in his mansion. She then specified that they were more like dinners, that there were no wild parties and that they hardly even drank alcohol. “When we had parties we played board games,” she said.

Bankman-Fried says that he was taking drugs that had been prescribed for him to concentrate. At the parole hearing, the first thing he did was demand his medication, which had been taken from him in detention. When he said that to put it on he had to take off his shirt, the judge told him to come out. The FTX founder uses Ensam patches, a powerful antidepressant.

The mountain of deceit had a great packaging. Before the group’s collapse, Bankman-Fried had spent $135 million sponsoring the Miami Heat, the NBA team. He had also signed celebrities such as supermodel Gisele Bundchen, her ex-husband Tom Brady, the best American football player in history, or basketball star Stephen Curry. He placed an ad at the Superbowl. He also made multimillion-dollar donations to the Democratic and Republican Parties, which the prosecution considers illegal because they were financed with the funds of the platform’s clients.

Bankman-Fried’s fortune reached more than $25 billion—on paper—when FTX was worth more than Deutsche Bank. He received hundreds of millions of dollars in “loans” from the company, again with money from customers. Now he says he has about $100,000 left in the bank. He also has multimillion-dollar debts with the company.

a successful start

Bankman-Fried was a brilliant student. Born in 1992 on the Stanford University campus, where his parents practiced, he displayed his ability for mathematics as a teenager. He had a hard time in high school and then went to MIT, where he fit in with a fraternity where there was more gaming than drinking and he met Wang, already a cryptocurrency expert by then. He interned at the investment firm Jane Street Capital and joined it after graduation. He was good at it. There he met Caroline Ellison.

By then he had begun to show an interest in altruism and maintained that instead of working for a center to help others, it was more effective to become rich and donate his fortune. After three years, he left Jane Capital and set up with Wang, a technology expert who by then had started working at Google, his own investment firm specializing in cryptocurrency, Alameda Research, domiciled in Delaware, but based in Berkeley, California. ).

The idea was simple and it worked out well: it was about arbitrage, taking advantage of price differences between markets. Bitcoin was trading much higher in South Korea and Japan than it was in the United States. If he was able to overcome the regulatory obstacles and liquidity problems of an underdeveloped market like crypto assets, he could buy cryptocurrencies in the United States and sell them in Asia for up to 30% more expensive. Easy money.

Alameda was successful. The next step seemed natural: to be the one to create a cryptocurrency trading platform himself to facilitate a liquid and relatively organized market that would facilitate access to cryptocurrencies for large and small investors. He took the plunge in 2019. He founded the market in Hong Kong, which had more favorable regulation. It was actually a good idea, the market worked reasonably well, it was well designed and it was a commercial success, although it already had deficiencies in its risk control systems and in internal operations (disbursements were authorized with emoticons in internal chats).

However, from the beginning it was a fraud, because the guarantees and conditions that were imposed on all other clients were not required of Alameda, the firm of Bankman-Fried itself, something that it hid from investors and depositors. In addition, the funds of FTX clients were diverted to Alameda, which took them with a loan, but without real guarantees. The funds of FTX, led by Bankman-Fried, and of Alameda, led by Ellison, were mixed.

While the market went from strength to strength and Alameda continued to earn from his investments, Bankman-Fried was able to fool everyone. With the cryptocurrency crisis, he undertook a forward flight until the cake was discovered: he had diverted 8,000 million clients to his own fund. The cryptocurrency hero was a villain, according to the charges brought against him. If he is convicted, he expects a long stint behind bars.

