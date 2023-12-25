Christmas 2023: why is there a trend for different nativity scenes? The exasperation of dystopia will suppress our nihilistic and atheistic humanity, reducing us to smiling, dazed consumers… The comment

Exactly 800 years ago, in 1223, Saint Francis of Assisi made the first nativity scene in history, in Greccio. The aim was the external celebration of the internal grace of the Word made flesh, to show us the Way of eternal salvation. The spiritual benefits are the memory of facts, meditation on the great mysteries of those days, prayer and joy for the first coming of the Savior, or the Messiah, in the forms predicted by the prophecies. Let us remember that the reason for Lucifer's rebellion was, precisely, the failure to accept the nativity of the Lord. The purpose of the world's redemption was not in the thoughts of the most beautiful, intelligent and strongest Angel in Heaven, who was thrown into the abyss of hell, together with the other angels who shared his vile rebellion against God.

Coldiretti estimates that the natural Christmas tree will light up the homes of 3.5 million people in 2023 and that, in total, it will be present in 86% of families. Go beyond the Nativity scene, which will be present in the homes of 55% of Italians. The overtaking of the tree is due to various factors, including secularization and the drastic departure from the Faith of many people. From around the years 68'/70', the attempt has been observed “systemic” gradual of secularize Christmas, which is, instead, purely a Christian religious holiday, which has taken the place of the pagan holiday of Sol Invictus. The consumerism on the American model and other ritualisms are of Protestant origin. They have, to a large extent, supplanted the memory of the coming of the Second Person of the Holy Trinity in people's consciousness or unconsciousness. Militant atheism has found fertile ground in the general nihilism of this decadent and transhuman world.

For at least a decade, however, this has been the case subtle “substitution” has turned into hatred, so much so that, according to some pleasant analysts, Baby Jesus, in the Nativity Scene, would annoy children and parents of other religions. Nothing could be further from the truth. Regardless of the fact that the acceptance of our habits, customs and traditions should be part of the so-called integration path, it must be said clearly that the vast majority of those who profess other religions are not interested in anything about our symbols, which, at most, they consider ornaments or works of art of the religion found in Italy. At the well-known nativity scene exhibition, at the Verona Arena, you can see people of all beliefs enter, including Arabs and Indians, to admire the many artefacts, starring Baby Jesus.

If anything, paradoxical inclusiveness is a problem of our own “antichrists”, who go to far-fetched follies, in the name of a “respect” that is neither required nor necessary. Because, with the excuse of “respecting” man, they want to offend, set aside, minimize, cancel Jesus Christ. The purpose would appear to be precisely this ignoble blasphemous act of apostasy.

Explanations should be asked from the reference diocese of Capocastello di Mercogliano, in the province of Avellinowhere, in the church of SS Pietro e Paolo it was an LGBT Nativity scene was set up with “two mothers”. Saint Joseph was even removed. “ProVita & Famiglia” has already collected, to date, almost 18,000 protest signatures, in collaboration with many associations such as the Christus Rex Club and individual people. All this brings to mind the Bible, when it speaks of the one who renounced Eden despite of not seeing God born as a man on Earth, from the womb of the Immaculate Conception, for our redemption. The decision of the teachers of the “Edmondo De Amicis” school in Agna, in the province of Padua, to modify the songs of the Christmas play so as not to offend students of other religions stinks of sulphur. The angry reaction of the parents is commendable. Il Giornale of 21 December reports that “the teachers clumsily aimed at inclusion”, but the only result they obtained was an avalanche of protests and defections of children who will not participate for “reasons of principle”, which seem more than legitimate.

In the text of the song entitled “A gift, a gift” (text and music by José Angel Ramirez) corrections are made in pen: 1) “Gifts are things that God gives us with pleasure” becomes: “Gifts are things that WE ALL RECEIVE with pleasure. 2) “A mischievous comet from cradle jumps down to announce to the earth that Jesus is about to be born” is transformed into “A mischievous comet jumps down from the cradle to announce ITSELF to the earth AND FROM ABOVE IT CUCKOOS”. 3) Towards the east it wakes up the magi and turns up there among the stars where the angels prepare the Christmas of Jesus is mangled, again by hand, with a black pen, into: “Towards the east he wakes up the magi and turns up there among the stars. ALL TOGETHER they prepare A PARTY IN THE BLUE SKY”. 4) “There on the roof of the hut she smiles and looks down, she sees angels and happy children playing with Jesus” is sadly manipulated in “There on the roof the hut WITH A BIG SMILE HE LOWERS HIS HEAD , LOOK AT ALL THE CHILDREN HAPPY AND PARTYING”.

Certainly all this is paradoxical, crazy, absurd, but it is the real world, which wants to kill and cremate the Holy Trinity to scatter its ashes in the sea (they don't pollute…), proclaim themselves God and be venerated as such. The philosopher Aldous Huxley (1894 – 1963), in the 1930s, wondered how we would react to a world like this. Probably like the savage, a curious Tarzan-like imbued with Shakespeare who finds himself in Dante's style in the dark forest of the Brave New World: the exasperation of dystopia will suppress our nihilistic and atheistic humanity, reducing us to smiling, dazed consumers.

