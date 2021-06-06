Royal residences, luxury hotels and sources of inspiration for Disney. Castles arouse curiosity and admiration, even if they contain dark stories. “Strong place, surrounded by walls, bastions, moats and other fortifications”, defines the RAE to this type of buildings in height, whose origin dates back to the 9th century, although there are precedents in pre-Roman and Roman fortifications and in the military architecture of Greece.

Castles proliferated in the Middle Ages as fortified residences of the nobles and kings, since the wars were constant and the attacks had to be resisted. Over the centuries, the wood of the towers and buildings was replaced by stone, and the walls became thicker and taller. In addition to serving as fortresses, some castles were erected to display the grandeur – and eccentricities – of a kingdom.

Open to the public with restrictions that are updated and visitors check in this stage of the pandemic, here eight of the most impressive castles in the world.

1. Windsor Castle, England

Concentrates 900 years of British history. It is the oldest royal residence in use in Europe, together with the Real Alcázar of Seville. Today, Windsor Castle is used by Queen Elizabeth II as her weekend home, as well as for state celebrations and royal weddings.

Windsor is located west of London, in the UK’s Berkshire county, and the first building was built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century. Precisely in the oldest part is the great Round Tower, which dominates the horizon from the Central Precinct. The first monarch to live in the castle was Henry I (1100-1135).

The place attracts royalty, art and history buffs. The State Apartments are stately rooms, furnished with some of the finest pieces in the royal collection, including paintings by Rembrandt and Canaletto.

Windsor Castle is used by Queen Elizabeth II as a weekend home. Photo Shutterstock

In the Chapel of St. George – one of the greatest examples of English Gothic architecture – is the Order of the Garter, a 14th-century order of knights. In addition to hosting the tombs of several monarchs, it was the scene of 14 royal weddings, including that of Harry and Meghan.

Dating from the early 1920s, the Queen Mary dollhouse is the most famous in the world and is filled with miniature replicas that were produced by prominent artists and craftsmen. The house even has electric lighting.

The changing of the guard It is an unmissable tradition. The ceremony lasts 30 minutes and takes place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.

2. Alcázar de Segovia, Spain

It is said that Walt Disney was inspired by her slim silhouette to design the iconic Cinderella Castle from Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando. With the appearance of having come out of a fairy tale, this castle has the beautiful Tower of Homage and rises on a rock at the confluence of the Eresma and Clamores.

It is probable that the fortification existed since the times of the Roman domination, since granite ashlars similar to those of the Aqueduct of Segovia were found. Around 1120, on one end of the rock where the city sits, a neighborhood was built at the service of the canons of the Cathedral of Santa María. In the act of donation of the land, the fortress is mentioned for the first time.

Shortly after, between 1124 and 1139, the words “Castillo de Segovia” and “Alcaçar” are recorded in the documentation, as they are fortress and royal residence.



The Alcázar of Segovia dates from the 12th century.

Their rooms were the resting place of Alfonso X El Sabio (1221-1284), and of them left in 1474 Isabel La Católica to be proclaimed queen of Castile. In its chapel the mass of vigils of the marriage of Felipe II and Ana de Austria was celebrated in 1570.

The remodeling, expansion and decoration of the Alcázar, which began with Catherine of Lancaster in 1412, reached its peak in the reign of Henry IV. The Alcázar went from its strict military function to being an institutional building that guarded the royal treasure, archive and armory.

In 1951 the Board of Trustees of the Alcázar de Segovia was created with the mission of regulating the use of the building, ensuring its conservation and encouraging the public to enjoy a Museum, so that it is an archive of its triple aspect of Alcázar Regio, Military Enclosure and Royal Artillery College.

More than 6,500 people visited the Alcázar in Easter 2021 and, although the figures are positive, they represent 82.5% less than in Easter 2019.

3. Neuschwanstein, Germany

Disney’s dream castle. Between lakes and mountains, its towers inspired Walt Disney to build Sleeping Beauty Castle from Disneyland, in California.



In Germany, Neuschwanstein Castle inspired Disney for its Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. Photo EFE

Neuschwanstein opened to the public shortly after the death of King Ludwig II of Bavaria (1845-1886). With a withdrawn character, the monarch – who became known as the “Mad King” – built this place as a refuge to get away from public life.

The Middle Ages was just a fantasy in the Bavarian alps: behind an ancient appearance was hidden maximum comfort. The rooms had central heating, the toilets had automatic drains, and on all floors there were running water. With a internal communication electrical installation, the king called his servants.

Until March 2020, the castle received 1.4 million visitors annually. It is currently open to the public, but within the framework of guided tours with small groups.

4. Bran Castle, Romania

For everyone it is “Dracula’s castle”. Located in Romania, this medieval fortress stands near Brasov, in the region of Transylvania which is surrounded by the Carpathian mountains.



In Romania, Bran is known as Dracula’s Castle. AP Photo

Bram Stoker’s character, Dracula, alludes to an earl who lived in a castle perched on a rock. He is often mistaken for Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), known as Vlad Dracul, who was a prince who had a castle – now in ruins – in the Principality of Wallachia. Since Bran is the only building in the region that fits Stoker’s description, it is said to be Dracula’s Castle. The rest of the myth derives from popular beliefs about ghosts and vampires in Transylvania.

5. Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

From his dominant position in Castle rockIn the heart of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh Castle offers a breathtaking view of the city. It was military fortress, prison and royal residence, so its walls overflow with history. The place has a part for the National War Museum.



Edinburgh Castle overlooks Castle Rock in the Scottish capital. Photo Shutterstock

The castle was the home of kings and queens for many centuries. Queen Margaret – later named a saint – died there in 1093. The chapel built in her honor by her son, King David I, is the oldest building in Edinburgh, while weddings are still held in Saint Margaret’s Chapel. and baptisms.

The Great Hall, completed in 1511 by King James IV, hosted large banquets and state events. Above the door of the Royal Palace are the golden initials MAH, alluding to Maria and her second husband Henry Stewart. The queen gave birth to James VI in the palace in 1566, who became king at 13 months and united the crowns of Scotland and England in 1603.

Once there were pirates and prisoners of war in the vaults below Crown Square.

Other must-sees of the castle: the Honors of Scotland, which are the oldest crown jewels in Britain. The iconic Stone of Destiny, used for centuries in the coronation ceremonies of monarchs, is also on display in the Crown Room. The value of the stone and the jewels is incalculable.

6. Chambord Castle, France

Ordered by Francis I around 1515 and with a staircase attributed to the imagination of Leonardo da Vinci, the Château de Chambord is the largest of the Loire castles and a testimony of the French Renaissance.



In France, Chambord is the largest castle in the Loire Valley. Photo Shutterstock

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the castle was home to many illustrious guests who went to memorable parties and hunts, such as those of Louis XIV.

The castle has 83 stairs, 282 fireplaces and 426 rooms, of which you can visit about 60 and discover a collection of 4,500 objects of art in the restored apartments. The garden occupies 5,440 hectares surrounded by 32 km of walls.

The staircase is the highlight of the castle and is famous for its Leonardo-inspired double helix design. This ingenious spiral with ramps takes visitors inside the Keep: two people can climb it at the same time without ever crossing, and this trick is fun for everyone.

It is one of the largest citadels in the world, made up of old palaces, church buildings and gardens. For over a thousand years it has been a symbol of the Czech state, since its foundation dates back to the 9th century: since then it was the residence of Czech sovereigns and presidents.



With more than a thousand years, the Prague Castle is the symbol of the Czech state. Photo Shutterstock

The complex houses the Gothic Cathedral, the Convent and Basilica of Saint George, the Royal Palace, the Renaissance and Baroque painting galleries in the old castle stables, and the Bohemian Crown Jewels.

For fans of the writer Franz Kafka, the site inspired his work The Castle and also appears in The process.

8. Ashford Castle, Ireland

To sleep like kings. Ashford Castle is located near Cong, on the shores of Loch Corrib, in Ireland. Its architecture and forests transport guests back to the Middle Ages.



Ashford Castle functions as a luxury hotel in Ireland.

Built in the 13th century by the Anglo-Norman family of Burgos, the castle was acquired in 1852 by the Guinness (brewers), who used the place as a summer residence for hunting and fishing. Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness enlarged the property, which was later taken over by his son, Lord Ardilaun: in 1868 he created the famous George V Dining Room and the Prince of Wales Bar.

A photograph of Oscar Wilde was found in a 19th century album, as the writer spent his childhood summers in a holiday residence near the castle and called Ashford Gardens his home.

With 800 years of history, the place was home to politicians, monarchs and celebrities. At present, it is a majestic five star hotel, with high-end services and incredible views. One night in a suite costs from 725 to 4,500 euros.