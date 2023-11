Chilean President Gabriel Boric (left) and Argentine President Alberto Fernández (right) | Photo: EFE/ Elvis González

The Chilean government confirmed this Wednesday (22) that the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, will be present at the inauguration ceremony of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, on December 10. Chilean government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo said that Boric’s duty as head of the executive is to “maintain noble ties between the two peoples”, regardless of political differences.

Milei, a libertarian economist, was elected last Sunday (19) with 55% of the votes, defeating the Peronist candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. Milei and Boric represent opposite poles on the ideological spectrum. The libertarian has already called Boric an “impoverisher” and said that his victory in Chile’s 2021 presidential elections was “the beginning of the decadence” of the country.

Despite the differences, Boric congratulated Milei on social media and spoke to him by phone on Tuesday (21). Boric also stated that Argentina is a “priority country for Chile” and that integration between them is “absolutely necessary”. The Chilean president highlighted that the Argentine people are “brothers of the Chilean people” and that diplomatic relations must be built and strengthened “with all countries”, without taking into account the “ideas of the governments in power”. (With EFE Agency)