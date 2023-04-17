Nintendo is in luck. Not content with teaching does nothing an extensive gameplay of Tears of the Kingdomthe new installment of the saga Zelda destined to take over the world next monthon the 5th he premiered the film of his most iconic character: Super Mario Bros. To no one’s surprise, it has been a resounding success.

Not to get tangled up: the movie is wonderful. Its commercial success is unstoppable and its cinematographic level is remarkable. Not so much because of the story (simple, like the original) or the characters (which are developed just enough, like archetypes they are) but because of the strictly cinematographic calligraphy: the set pieces, mix of action and elements of the game, are fantastic. And they are for a specific reason: Mario was not born yesterday. That is to say, the film has managed to take advantage of all the visual ideas (powers, settings, cars, the appearance of the characters, sound effects) with intelligence and care, developed and refined by games for decades. And works. Wow if it works. They overlap in time the film’s Tetristhe series of The Last of Us and this Mario Bros. They are the first of the new batch of video game adaptations that are simply very good.

We said it in the review of the great HBO series The Last of Us and it’s time to repeat it now. It is not about casual successes but a very well thought out business move. The mediocre adaptations that the world of videogames has suffered in the past decades have been left behind, and the great audiovisual industry already knows that interactive leisure is an overflowing sack from which to draw stories and characters to feed popular culture for decades to come. . A bag of intellectual properties that have been developed for years (sometimes decades) and have created a beautiful, complex, structured narrative ecosystem ready to be exported from the console to the big (or small) screen. Especially at a time like this, in which the great repository of stories of the last decades, the superhero comic, is already showing unmistakable signs of exhaustion. For the development of MarioNintendo has partnered with Illumination (gru, minions), but last year he founded Nintendo Pictures after acquiring Dynamo, so it is not unreasonable that, in order to better control his products (and as Sony has already done with PlayStation Productions), he takes full control of his audiovisual creations. And he keeps all the benefits of it, of course.

Uncharted, Grand Touring, god of war, Horizon. But also Castlevania, Fallout, Sonic, Assassin’s Creed, Devil May Cry, Cuphead… it really is not necessary to write more names, just go around Google to see the huge number of adaptations that are being prepared for the coming years. And this is only the beginning. As with technical advances, video games are the canary in the mine in today’s world. Also, the canary in the mine of audiovisual (and popular) culture that is yet to come.

There is another thing: there has been an attempt to discrediting the film based on ideological coordinates. That if there is no diversity, that if the forced Italian accent bothers, that if it is too patriarchal or heterosexual… regardless of whether these considerations are correct or not, it should be remembered that the film has been the best premiere of an animated film in history , so these attacks have come to nothing. It’s funny: in February the same thing happened with Hogwarts Legacywith the boycott attempt (much stronger than this one in Mario, it must be said) that did not do any damage to the extraordinary commercial performance of the game: it is already a resounding success and sequels are guaranteed for a long time. In fact, it is not unreasonable to suggest that this success has promoted the new series announced by Warner about the universe Harry Potter.

Digital culture is imposed on popular culture. It does it by pulling quality and it does so unstoppably, regardless of suspicions, interested criticism or boycott attempts. although there it is The Godfather to question it, the old axiom says that, in an adaptation, the book is always better than the movie. At least that was the phrase made in the twentieth century. In the 21st, we may have to replace the word “book” with “video game” and discuss whether it is true or not. to time.

