Education, transfer of values ​​and a prosperous life. The desire of the parents lights up from conception. After all, everyone wants the best for their children. What happens, then, when professional prominence depends on the head of the family? Tonight Mateo Pellegrino can debut. And far from having a position marked by nepotism, Mauricio trusts his first-born son a lot. To play from the start or be an option in the second half, the Velez coach takes it into account for the duel with Rosario Central.

Of course, although he is skinny and left-handed like his father, he decided to place himself at the other end of the court. Born on March 1, 2001 in Valencia, when Mauricio was central marker for the Spanish club, Mateo He is a center forward and scorer. And what could be an awkward situation when Mauricio left Europe became clear through a conversation at the Pellegrino home during the quarantine.

“A while ago I would not have imagined it, I did not think it could happen. Now, I will have to train, there is no other. I feel calm because I know that I am here on my own merit. I’m going to keep doing my thing and working for him to take me into account at some point. We had a talk in which we made things clear. Although it is very difficult because there is a love from father to son that is never going to be lost, he is going to work professionally and so am I ”, he declared some time ago.

The history of the Pellegrinos is not the only one that is crossed by the family ties between coaching parents and player children. There were two other cases, precisely, in Vélez.

On June 20, 2004, Carlos Ischia made Junior debut. Like Mateo, Pelado’s son was born outside of Argentine territory: on March 19, 1986 in Barranquilla when his father played Junior. In fact, its name obeys the Colombian team. That afternoon, in Liniers the triumph (2-0) against San Lorenzo was celebrated and the then 18-year-old youth joined the complement in place of Lucas Valdemarín, author of the two goals. The following week, he played another little while against Gimnasia – he entered for the Burrito Martínez- and it was his last game. Ischia left and so did her son.

A decade later, on December 8, 2014, José Flores made the decision to make his Tiago play in the last game as Velez coach. In the loss to San Lorenzo, the Turu he sent his son, born on May 7, 1995, onto the field. Later, he was fired.

The one that had a high impact in Argentina was the first baptism of Omar Labruna. His dad Angel was an emblem of River. He had integrated the Machine and was the technician who cut the streak of 18 years without titles in 1975. A year later, he gave flight to Omar, “An interesting left-handed forward, smart to play”, was described by the greatest gunner in the history of our football. He played five years with the red band, between 1976 and 1981. He won four titles.

Angel and Omar. The Labruna family, symbol of River.

Omar Labruna, coincidentally, was a field assistant to another father who sought to promote his children as a coach. Ramón Díaz, also a millionaire symbol, had the pleasure of making Emiliano debut: debuted on May 19, 2002 against Rosario Central. He replaced Eduardo Coudet 30 minutes into the second half. He was a right-handed steering wheel.

In 2007, the Riojan took him to San Lorenzo and also to the youngest of the Díaz, Michael, a right back with few skills. He only played in a summer tournament. Neither of them showed the lights of their father, an excellent scorer. Currently, Emiliano works as a direct collaborator of his father in the coaching staff. In fact, he was his main assistant since his last stint at River, in 2013.

Papa Ramón. Together with his son Emiliano, during a River practice. He made it debut in 2002. Today he is his technical assistant.

Another more recent case, which also leads to Núñez, was that of Nahuel Gallardo. His father Marcelo, River’s award-winning coach, gave him the first chance in big football. He did not have his best presentation: it was on October 28, 2017 and he lost 4 to 0 with Talleres. “I have the last name since I was a kid, since I came to the club in juniors. Always my biggest fear, to put it in some way, was how the boys saw me because I was always clear on things and wanted to have my own journey at the club. I was always one more, I was always Nahuel ”, admitted the 22-year-old left-back who played 7 games with his father and since last year has been on loan to Defense and Justice.

There are two other sons of Doll in the lower teams of River: Santino, 13 years old, a 9 who plays in the Ninth, and Matías, left-handed and hooked like his father, category 2003 and usual ball hitter.

Papa Marcelo. The Doll gave flight to Nahuel Gallardo in First. He played 7 games in River. He is on loan to Defense and Justice.

When Diego Simeone was directing River, Giovanni (25 years old) was in the inferiors. Today the Cholo He is a consecrated coach in Europe and his son, a striker who weighs in the area with the Cagliari shirt and mentioned by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine National Team. His other two sons, Gianluca (22) and Giuliano (18) are also footballers. Like his older brother, forwards. The middle one plays in Ibiza and the youngest signed a contract at Atlético Madrid, the father’s team, although he plays in the B subsidiary.

Cholo dad. With Gianluca and Giuliano. He took the youngest to Atletico de Madrid. The eldest, Gio, plays in Cagliari.

Antonio Mohamed also managed to take his son to First: On July 18, 2020, Shayr entered at 39 minutes of the second half at Monterrey 3-Santos Laguna 1, of the Mexican League. Juvenile under 20, has the possibility of playing in the Aztec National Team.

There are other known cases in Europe, of course. From Jordi Cruyff, the son of the unforgettable Johan, who played in Barcelona under his father’s command, to Paolo Maldini, led by Césare at Milan and the Italian National Team. Zinedine Zidane, on the other hand, was unable to support his son Luca at Real Madrid. He played two official matches, against Villarreal and Huesca, and in the middle of last year he recommended that the link not be renewed. Today, he is the goalkeeper for Rayo Vallecano. The bearing of the surname is not always enough.

