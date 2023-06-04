The style manual for the best counterattacker says that this play should be done at the first touch or, at most, at two. On the other hand, the script of a tiki taka lover points to a “short and to the bottom.” Two ‘soccer’ currents that for many are exclusive or one or the other or Real Madrid or Barcelona; or Athletic Bilbao or Real Sociedad… or Jijantes or Porcinos. This also happens in other areas and sectors such as architecture: or classical, or modernist, or baroque. Although, “architecture does not escape trends,” says Sergi Sauras, architect and co-founder of the studio sauras garriga. In this sense, this young Catalan is attracted to pure, simple shapes, nature and light, “I feel that Mediterranean architecture follows that idea”, he replies.

Architect by vocation and footballer by devotion, Sauras parks the autocad, the square and the bevel on weekends to dress short to stop ‘cons’, reject double goals and survive the letters of the Kings League of Gerard Piqué. “It was a very pleasant surprise for me,” says Sauras.

Half a year ago, this new sports competition crossed the path of this architect. “I see it more as fun,” he explains. Every Sunday, this young man from Barcelona dons his blaugrana shirt of Jijantes FC by Gerard Romero to play in front of more than 300,000 people who come to Twitch and, now, Cuatro to see this new competition promoted by various streamers and Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company. “It’s allowing me to meet very ‘top’ people and then, as an architect, I can share what we do and they get to know it, it’s interesting.”

Ten years ago, soccer, rather the negative part of football, closed a door, but, as the proverb says, a window was opened. A broken tibia put an end to his football career. «He was one of the team captains of the Savannah College of Art and American Design”, he recalls. He arrived there with a sports scholarship after graduating as an architect in Barcelona. However, the window was opened. “In the hospital the idea came up to give back to football what he had given me,” says Sauras.

A footballer’s retirement from the pitch reaches 35, but it came to Sergi a decade earlier. At barely 23 years old, that injury on the university campus led him to hang up his boots, but it helped him launch a project that took him to Cambodia. “I could have given up, but a conversation with my father helped me keep fighting,” he details. Thus in full recovery nation ‘Playing for a goal’.

Before ending his sports stage, Sauras came to the United States thanks to a sports scholarship to begin his studies in Fine Arts in North America. “This project is to give back what football has given me.” ‘Playing for a goal’ was born as a sports workshop to provide children and coaches from Siem Reap in Cambodia with the necessary materials and knowledge to co-design and execute a sustainable Sports and Education Program for disadvantaged children in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Finally, ‘Playing for a goal’ became a reality that reached the Asian country. There, a new stage began.

Stadium “with impact”



With $10,000 in his portfolio after being awarded for his sports partner project, Sauras crossed paths with Charlie Pomroy, British and founder of the Next Step FC. “With him I was able to develop the project,” says Sauras. A club in which the players are not just footballers, since they sign a three-year contract “in which they are given their own personal development plan that includes development on the field and development of skills outside of it,” says the team on their official page. “All players have the opportunity to earn extra money by working in other departments within the club,” they add.

The Next Step FC was one of the last shirts Sauras wore before having Iker Casillas’ 1K shirt and Gerard Romero’s Jijantes shirt in Gerard Piqué’s Kings League. “They secretly set up a game that was like my retirement,” reveals the Catalan architect. A farewell that left a seed sown or, rather, a ‘stone’ was planted.

The crossroads between Sauras and Pomroy has led Sauras Garriga’s studio to be in charge of the new Next Step stadium. “Charlie told me that he wanted to own a stadium and we are giving the concept a spin,” replies the former Catalan player. “The idea is to make a stadium with the same impact that the club wants to leave in society.” A base that gives rise to the concept of an eco-sustainable stadium that Sauras designs almost 10,000 kilometers from Cambodia. “It is an enclosure that goes further and leaves a social impact in the community,” he warns.

After more than a month and a half of work to achieve the first results that can already be seen in the sketches and rendered images, although the idea is clear. “He is blended in with the environment,” he explains. The stands are two topographical accidents and the dome is made of bamboo, “also collects rainwater to be used in irrigation, for example,” she adds.



“The idea is clear and well advanced, now we need to find the financing for the construction,” he reveals. “But there is hopeful news.”