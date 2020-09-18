He hardly gives interviews. The Granada-born rapper Ayax wrote his first song at the age of 12 and began in music with his twin brother as Ayax and Prok more than a decade ago. Since then, his thousands of fans follow him through networks, they sell out his concert seats, get his phrases and his face tattooed and his songs have accumulated millions of listeners. For some of his lyrics and videos, one hopes to find a tough nut to crack, but a tender boy appears, faithful to his people, eager to learn and accompanied by a small notebook to write down his thoughts. This is the story of a neighborhood boy who didn’t have it easy. Despite this, he turned down offers from multinationals to do things his way. In 2020 he has won a triple platinum disc for his first solo work, Heads and tails, released on his own label, has built a school for orphans in Mozambique, just made his acting debut in the film Up to the sky, by Daniel Calparsoro, and he is already raining on film projects. All without giving up its essence.

How long have you been dedicating yourself exclusively to rap? From 23 [tiene 29]. From 16 to 23 I worked as much as I could: on the job, as a waiter, in public relations, as a stockman in a supermarket … I also did illicit things to earn my bread at that time. My parents had a very complicated situation, they were going to evict us, I did not bring money home and I went to Ibiza.

So the theme of Eviction from his album Heads and tails It is a true story. Everything I say in the songs is true. In Made me strong I am talking about the extremely complicated situations that I experienced when I was young and all that happened. I am sincere, if it is not impossible to reach people.

“Not having it easy has sharpened my wits. With the knife blades with which I have been stabbed I have created a shield”

“Never be ashamed of what made you strong,” he says in that song. What has made you stronger? Not having it easy has sharpened my wits. With the knife blades that have stabbed me I have created a shield.

People tattoo their phrases, their faces … The face thing is amazing. I tell them to wait until I die, do not go to make a big shit.

Write, compose and direct video clips. That has studied? I am self-taught, I have been renting movies since I was six years old and I study the language of cinema on the Internet. I have a bachelor’s degree and I got into Social and Cultural Anthropology but I was only there for a year because I became famous and could no longer go to college. They asked me for photos at eight in the morning. Later I tried again at the Complutense to study Hispanic Philology and it was worse because it was even better known.

He has made his acting debut in Up to the sky. How has this experience been? Amazing. Both in movies and in music, people can tell when you tell the truth. In the movie I tried to believe that I was in that situation [una banda de aluniceros]. Now I’ve been offered a couple of different leading roles. Motorcycles [su personaje en Hasta el cielo] He has certain aspects similar to me, like being a kid on the street who has not had an easy life and has been in prison. I was also in a juvenile center. It wasn’t difficult for me to empathize with him.

Together with Prok, he brought more than six thousand people in two days to Las Ventas in his last concerts in Madrid. Everything we raised went to create a school for orphans in Mozambique. They sent me a photo of the kids making the foundations with a giant smile and I started to cry because I was going to be a neighborhood kid with few possibilities. I am from Haza Grande, a gypsy neighborhood in Granada that is sustained by drugs. I didn’t see myself making a movie, or winning triple platinum. Even less by building a school for 300 children whose parents have died in the war.

Lying on the Gran Vía, Ayax wears an Emporio Aarmani checked jacket. Photo: Fede Delibes / Realization: Melania Pan

What is your audience like? At concerts, I have 14-year-olds in the front row and 50-year-olds in T-shirts in the background Eskorbuto. My music is like The SimpsonWhen you see them as a boy you don’t understand it but they amuse you and when you get older you really start to laugh because you understand it. The same thing happens with my songs. That gives me a broader fork than other rappers who only listen to them from 14 to 25 years old.

What has it meant to you to earn triple platinum for your record? Heads and tails? A recognition from the music industry. They have put checks on the table with large sums but I prefer to die in peace and not give my art to some people so that they can profit from it without deserving it. This decision has made us not sound on the radio while we are one of the Spanish musicians that most people put in a concert. That a complete album of social criticism, hard rap and all dry bases of the nineties, without advertising or anyone behind it, goes triple platinum and almost 70 million views is incredible.

To make rap you have to live on the margins of society? Yes. If not, your rap is going to be very white and I don’t consider that rap. If you haven’t experienced certain things, I don’t know what you’re going to tell. You can abstract yourself but you are not going to get that close to people.

He has given very few interviews but the last one was live in a news program to talk about the Tierras de Oria center for minors in Almeria, where he was. When they called me to talk about the kid who died in Tierras de Oria, I said yes because it could have been me. They took me to that torture called the bed but people do not know that there is another one called the chair or how it works. When I saw the images of everyone on top of him, my hair stood on end. It reminded me of when I had them on top to tie me. A chill went through me because not only could it have been me, it can happen to more people.

