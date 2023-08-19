Cartagena hosts this Saturday a cultural agenda full of events. Today is the day of the seine fishing recreation in El Portús. At 10:00 am there will be a cleaning of the seabed by sport divers. The day will continue at 7:30 p.m. with a seafaring mass in the hermitage, which will give way to the traditional jábega. In the evening a fisherman’s cauldron will be served and there will be a free concert by Eliot Ness’s The Untouchables. The event will end with a family lottery.

In the center of the city the dramatized guided tour ‘Lucrecia Prima, citizen of Carthago Nova’ will take place, at 11:00 am, in the Casa de la Fortuna.

At 11 a.m. the activity ‘Princesses and pirates in the Christmas Fort’ is scheduled: a musical for the whole family between pirates, princesses and sea gods that will lead us to enlist in a maritime adventure. Tickets can be obtained ‘online’ (15 euros). The boat leaves from the Old Club de Regatas.

Another dramatized visit is ‘Aulaeum, down the curtain’, at the Roman Theatre, at 9:00 p.m. The great Roman architect Vitruvius offers his vision of the theater on a nocturnal visit to the monument.

Another notable activity is the escape room ‘Mystery of Tutankhamun’: four meters below ground level, solve the Mystery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, escaping from different rooms and deciphering the curse of the gods. The activity begins at 6:00 p.m., in the Augusteum.

A virtual visit to the Roman Theater of Cartagena? Yes. The institution offers new experiences such as a visit with virtual glasses. At 6:30 p.m., at the Roman Theater Museum.

Today is also the final of the Molino Derribao Spanish Song Festival, at the Molino Derribao Sports Center, at 10 pm.

In Cabo de Palos the second day of Cabo de Pop takes place, starting at 7:00 p.m.

This Saturday in ‘Noches de Sal’, Luis Piedrahita will turn the Paco Martín Auditorium in Parque Torres upside down, at 10:30 p.m. ‘Stand-Up Comedy’ is a comedy show with his best monologues, with new texts and his unmistakable love for language. Tickets at 15 euros.

On Sunday, in ‘Noches de Sal’, there is the show ‘Hola Rafaella’, at the Paco Martín Auditorium in Parque Torres, at 10:30 p.m. The tribute to Raffaella Carrà arrives with a fast-paced show, with live music and dance. Discount tickets in Oferplan.