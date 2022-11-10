POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY 10 NOVEMBER 2022

ELECTORAL POLITICAL POLLS – Italians reject the Meloni government’s policy on migrant landings and do not believe that the executive will improve its economic condition: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Ipsos for the program On Tuesday.

According to the survey carried out by the institute directed by Nando Pagnoncelli, the “choice of the government on the disembarkation of migrants from NGO ships” is considered “useless” by 56% of the interviewees, who believe that it is “a choice of principle and propaganda that does not solve the problem “.

33 percent think that this is a “useful” choice because “it is a way to try to solve the problem” while 11% do not answer the question.

Furthermore, Italians do not have high expectations from an economic point of view. When asked “with the Meloni government do you expect your economic condition to improve?” 49 percent in fact answered in the negative, 33% expected an improvement, while 18 percent did not answer the question.

According to most of the interviewees, however, the Meloni government has had a “safe” departure: in fact, 49% of the people interviewed for the survey say this. According to 37 percent, however, the executive had an “uncertain and confused” departure while 14 percent did not answer the question.

HOW THE POLLS ARE DONE

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions to parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually done with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, the opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.