The video circulating on social media shows the moment the house began to collapse, while the family members were sheltering with each other.

And soon the little family disappeared from the scene, as did the features of the place.

Sky News Arabia could not ascertain the fate of the family after the earthquake.

In the latest toll from the earthquake in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that more than 9,057 people died, and more than 53,000 others were injured.

Relief teams say that a large number of people are still trapped under the rubble, while rescue efforts continue.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined tens of thousands of local aid workers and pledges of aid poured in from around the world, but the scale of devastation left by the quake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, was colossal.