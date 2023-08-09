The video showed footage from inside surveillance cameras of Ukrainian drone attacks on a tower in the prestigious Moscow City economic district.
Cameras from inside one of the reception halls showed the moment the “drone” hit the building, and those inside the tower panicked.
On July 30, Ukraine launched a series of attacks on the Russian capital with dozens of drones, which led to the injury of one person and the temporary closure of one of the four airports around Moscow.
Attack on Moscow
- The Russian Defense Ministry stated that three drones targeted the city, according to the Associated Press.
- systems were dropped Air Defense One of the planes was in the area around Moscow, and the other two were jammed and crashed in Moscow’s economic district, according to the ministry.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense described the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime”.
- Pictures from the crash site showed a damaged one-story skyscraper facade.
