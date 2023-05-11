Andrés Manuel López Obrador greets Norma Piña, during a public event in Mexico City, on February 9, 2023. Galo Cañas Rodríguez (Dark Room)

The tension between the Government and the Judiciary began as a hidden battle as soon as Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to power. Despite not being a campaign promise, the president proposed among his priority objectives to clean the Judiciary of corruption and superfluous expenses. The frictions had a key mediator during the first years: Arturo Zaldívar, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and of the Council of the Judiciary, the governing body of the judges. But with the relief at the top of the judiciary, the channel has run wild. The arrival to the presidency of Minister Norma Piña, at the beginning of this year, has coincided with an escalation of the political dispute between the Government of Morena and the judges. And especially, the Supreme Court. It has also increased because the Court has been deciding, and in many cases knocking down, several important issues for President López Obrador in the last four months, some that had even gone unresolved for months, such as operational and administrative control at the hands of the Mexican Army of the National Guard (the corporation created for internal security tasks).

This week, on May 8, the highest court in the country struck down a part of the electoral “plan b” of the Government of López Obrador, which is a set of reforms to electoral laws that were presented after the pro-government legislators could not carry out carry out an electoral reform to the Constitution due to lack of a qualified majority in the Mexican Congress. The measure by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has provoked the discontent of the federal Administration and the politicians and militants of Morena. From President López Obrador, who has mocked the Minister President of the Court and has instructed the members of the cabinet not to answer “or the phone” to the ministers, going through a wave of criticism from Moreno deputies and legislators, to a permanent sit-in of followers of the federal president on the outskirts of the SCJN building. In addition, the ministers who have developed the projects to be analyzed and voted on, together with the minister president, have been victims of threats and harassment on social networks.

Many of the president’s priority initiatives have ended up in the Court’s court as a result of challenges against the legislative processes that were carried out to approve them in the Mexican Congress. The Morena legislators, the ruling party, and their allied parties (Green Party and Labor Party) control the simple majority in both chambers, which is why, since they do not have a sufficient quorum to modify the Constitution, they have decided to make parliamentary detours without have the consensus of the other political forces. This strategy by Morena has caused an avalanche of challenges to the high court for violation of procedures. In some cases, the reforms were carried out in a few days or even hours and without even reading the opinions of the initiatives.

When, for example, studying the validity of the changes to the General Law of Social Communication and the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities, for example, nine of the eleven ministers that make up the Court were harsh with the way in which the The Chamber of Deputies and the Chamber of Senators approved the changes to both laws. “An authentic legislative procedure of constitutional order was not carried out. The set of vices and errors in the legislative function are of such magnitude that they result in what I would call a perversion of democratic rules. Endorsing a legislative procedure with these features would be equivalent to assuming that the parliamentary majority, for the simple fact of being so, is above the constitutional rules, which seems inadmissible to me,” said Minister Luis María Aguilar.

Issues like this, important for the Government of López Obrador, continue and will continue to reach the Court in the last year and a half that the administration of the Tabasco politician has left. The Mexican High Court will have to resolve in the following two months on the appointments of three commissioners of the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), which have not been carried out due to the refusal of the Morena senators to make the appointments, which are necessary for the body to operate at its maximum capacity. The case has been taken to the Court, since making the appointments is an action established in the Constitution.

There could also be a shower of challenges against the approval of 20 priority initiatives for the president and his party. The senators from Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party endorsed 20 reforms in less than five hours, without reading the opinions and without discussing them. Most of those bills reached the Senate on a Monday and five days later they had gone through the entire legislative process that normally takes weeks.

With this disagreement between the Executive Branch and the head of the Judiciary in Mexico, the 2024 elections are approaching, in which not only the next president of the country will be elected, but the 628 seats that make up Congress will be renewed. And from now on, President López Obrador has begun to call on his followers (the president has a high approval rating of around 60% of the population) so that Morena obtains the qualified majority necessary to carry out constitutional reforms. Among them, he has threatened to present an initiative that he had never spoken about: one that allows the ministers of the Court to be elected by popular vote. To justify his new proposal, he has stated: “The judiciary is rotten.”

