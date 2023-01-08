USA. – Since last Sunday, January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner is hospitalized after having suffered an accident when he was removing snow with a snowplow machine at his vacation home that is located in Reno, Tahoe.

The interpreter of Hawkeye or better known as “Hawkey”, one of the iconic superheroes of Marvel Studios, has been active on social networks such as Instagram and Twitter sending expressions of affection and thanks to his fans for being aware of his health, however, Marvel Studios actor He also made an appearance on networks to celebrate his 52nd birthday with his doctors and nurses.

“Thanks to the renowned medical UCI team for starting this journey,” wrote the American actor Jeremy Renner in a recent story published on Instagram, on January 7 to celebrate his birthday. 52nd birthday Y from the hospital bed the interpreter is seen surrounded by his doctors celebrating his birth day and thanking you for your hospitality.

Also, days before, the actor shared a more improved video where he is seen spending time with his mother and sister, because, after being run over by the snowplow machine, Jeremy Renner suffered several serious injuries all over his bodyTherefore, it requires special care by third parties.

Besides, colleagues and friends with whom he has worked, in Marvel Studios productions, such as Chris Evans, Haile Steinfeld, among others, they were sending birthday messages and well wishes to Jeremy Renner after being hit by the snowplow, when he was stirring the snow from one of his cars at his home near Nevada, United States.

At the moment, “El Vengador” is in special care and recovering, therefore, there were two surgeries in which he underwent surgery due to the consequences of “closed chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and according to the authorities, the two-time nominee to the Oscars “He is progressing and remains awake, talking and in a good mood” so that in less time, he will find himself at home rested and surrounded by his family.