After the flop against Sassuolo Allegri found the backline at the top around Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer and the new entry Rugani

Allegri calls and the defense senators do not betray. Arek Milik takes the stage, but the most important response is that of Szczesny, Danilo and the entire rearguard. From the errors and blunders in Reggio Emilia to the zero dangers last night: the Bianconeri didn’t even suffer a shot on target. And the Apulians’ shots were just two, both out of measure: first Pongracic and then Krstovic sought glory without success. Lecce may not be Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but at the Allianz Stadium they showed up unbeaten in the league and in the first five matchdays they had never missed the target.

Thanks to Danilo and his teammates and the Polish goalkeeper, protagonist with the sound of ducks in the defeat against Sassuolo, who led the recovery against D'Aversa's Giallorossi. A challenge within the challenge: win, bring home the three points and not concede any more goals. Never before had a "short-nose" victory been needed and it arrived. The desire to quickly cancel the bad evening at the Mapei Stadium is too great. Mission accomplished and strong message. As if to say: we defenders made a mistake in a game, but we are still us and we are always one of the best rearguards around.

New wall — Allegri slightly modified the block that fell against Sassuolo, initially replacing Gatti with Rugani, making his first appearance of the season. (Slightly) different men, but above all the attention, concentration and general determination were different. If Juventus struggled for a long time to create danger for Lecce, so much so that a steal goal from Milik in the second half was needed to break the deadlock, the Bianconeri conceded nothing behind them. Rugani fit in very well in the trio with Danilo and Bremer. And Szczesny avoided any gratuitous risk: more than once he preferred to sweep the ball forward rather than attempt to build from below.

Here’s Gatti again — At the end there was also room for Gatti, who was initially kept on the bench. A way to protect him after the own goal against Sassuolo and the many criticisms. It was clear that Allegri wanted to protect him when he entered the former Frosinone team. The Juventus coach approached Gatti and told him: “Come on Federico, you’re strong, he goes onto the pitch calmly”.