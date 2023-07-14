Parts of Europe could experience the hottest temperatures on record next week, after meteorologists issued a warning that extreme heat could reach 48 degrees Celsius, threatening people, livestock and crops..
“Hell of Cerberus”
- The continent is already in the grip of a severe heat wave named “Cerberus” – one of the “guardians of hell” in Greek mythology – after it (the wave) moved from the desert to southern Europe..
- Temperatures have caused wildfires in Croatia, while tourists and locals will struggle to adapt to temperatures in excess of 45C in Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey next weekend.
- At the same time, in Britain, temperatures are expected to drop until the end of the week, as the “Cerberus” wave is not expected to have any effect on the kingdom. The Met Office does not expect the heatwave to reach the UK this summer.
Human suffering and losses
- At the Acropolis archaeological site in the Greek capital, Athens, rescue workers had to transfer tourists to ambulances, Thursday, as temperatures rose.
- Press reports talked about the death of a 44-year-old street painter in Lodi, Italy, due to the heat.
- Two children drowned in Manfredonia, Italy, on Tuesday, as they are believed to have been trying to brave the heat by swimming.
Sharon heat wave
- Meteorologists have warned that the next deadly heat wave – which will be called “Sharon” – is scheduled to begin only days later, pointing out that temperatures during it may break records in Europe.
- Global temperatures – how hot it is on Earth – in Spain reached more than 60 degrees Celsius in parts of the south of the country on Thursday, with the European Space Agency warning that next week could break continental records..
- The agency said: “Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, as temperatures are expected to rise to 48 degrees Celsius in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, which recorded the highest temperatures ever in Europe.”“.
- Meteorologists warn that the record temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Italy in August 2021, may soon return to the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia..
Arab countries “boiling” due to the “thermal dome”
- These events in Europe coincide with a strong heat wave that Arab countries are preparing for, which may push temperatures to record levels.
- The United Nations warned that “the world as a whole has begun to record the highest recorded temperatures in its history.”.
- Preliminary data published by the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations, Monday, showed that the first week of July is the hottest week ever this year..
- According to the “Arab Weather” platform, air maps show that the hot mass is expected to affect 7 Arab countries, namely Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine, as of the end of this week..
- The weather becomes hot in those countries, and even very hot in Iraq, where temperatures approach 50 degrees Celsius in the capital, Baghdad..
- The expected rise is due to what is known as “thermal domecaused by the concentration of the seasonal Arabian high on the north of the Arabian Peninsula.
#hell #Cerberus #Sharon.. #Record #heat #waves #hit #Europe
Leave a Reply