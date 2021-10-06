Proceeding from the importance of these elections in the Iraqi scene, Sky News Arabia has specially prepared for this important event special coverage, as the channel employs most of its programs and resources, including a private studio.

To follow the event and look at the participating parties, alliances and candidates.

This coverage relies on Sky News Arabia special delegates to Iraq in the capital, Baghdad, and various states and cities around the clock, including Basra and Erbil, and closely follows the situation inside and outside the polling stations, with an eye on the electoral campaigns and candidates, and the other on the ballot boxes and voters.

As the decisive day approaches in the elections scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 10, the channel team will increase the momentum of coverage specifically for the event using the region’s most modern studio at the headquarters of Sky News Arabia. and field to bring the event closer to the audience.

On the other hand, and as part of the special coverage plan, the Programs Department will present a new documentary film filmed in Iraq and the United States of America entitled “Voices of Iraq” that presents different Iraqi voices, from different generations and regions, most of whom lived through the Tishreen experience, or lived it, that experience that came out Thousands of people took to the streets to demand their rights.

Through them, she tells the story of Iraq over the past years, right up to today, in an attempt to understand the origin of the crisis. The voice of Iraqi immigrants is also present in this documentary and how they view the conditions of their home country, through the story of one of the immigrants.

And he said Youssef Tsoury, news director at Sky News Arabia: “Sky News Arabia considers everything that matters to the Arab viewer everywhere in the world as a special part of the channel’s strategic plan, which was to develop its presence in the region through its advanced offices and network of professional correspondents, which helps provide the best coverage of the events of the Arab world.”