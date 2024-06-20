From the heart of the desert… the miracle shines

This is the miracle and genius of a leader emerging from the heart of the desert to open the window of brilliance to the world and open the doors from where the desert is to enter humanity through a courtyard wider than the ocean, and from among the folds of ideas as if they were lightnings come rains of creativity and paint the picture of a homeland that has today become the kiss of the world, its trends and desires. Dubai today has become the infallible poem. The one who loves her rhyme, loves her rhyme, and lives the tune of her verses in every field, field, and level.

For four decades, the idea has been developing, growing and branching out as if it were a tall tree touching the sky with the wings of noble metal and creating in the human conscience an ideal image of a lover whose characteristic is the love of uniqueness and exceptionalism in reaping successes with the ability of creative talents, the magnificence of the idea, the nobility of giving, and the sincerity of crossing into the oceans of the world with the will of the strong, the loyal, the truthful, the lovers of excellence, and the owners of… High human ideals and values.

Today, thanks to these noble motives, our country has become important, artistic, and artistic, and we have become the role model and model to be relied upon in the world.

Dubai Airport, the airport of the world, where humanity sees in this giant wing a station for flying and an area to see life with eyes that have the sparkle of stars, the serenity of spontaneity, and the purity of innocence in the joy of children.

Today, Dubai Airport has the alphabet of effortless communication, because the unique mentality provided everything that the arrival and departure needed, and because this airport is not only an airport for packing travel bags, but rather it is a giant bag that preserves the secrets of genius when it discovers unique creations that do not postpone today’s work until tomorrow, but rather work With the utmost energy for the future to be in the arms of the present, and for the achievements to be a mirror of the desert man who has learned how to tame the gifts of nature to become a generous, gentle, gentle docile that becomes a sustainable production tool and a positive force that is neither impossible nor obstructive to it.

This is the Emirates, and this is the wheel of growth, moving with the energy of optimists, moving with the power of lovers, and moving the wheel of time with the beating of hearts that love beauty and love everything that makes a person happy and removes distress.

The Emirates today soar with the strength of will, the determination of the loyal, the value of the nobility, and the mark of the nobles, and cross the long paths of travel with a transparent spirit that was able to bring the world together on one land located in the heart of the desert at the edge of the ocean, and in line with the feelings of those who knew that the Emirates was the country of the world, and that the Emirates were the home of migratory birds, the habitat of wild deer, and the shelter of souls. She is passionate about the beauty of photography and the perfection of the image.