Every year, Mattia Carenini receives tons of human and animal hair from hundreds of hair salons throughout Chile. In the hands of the Italian, general manager of the national branch of the foundation Matter of Trust, These capillary residues are raw material for cleaning rivers, lakes and beaches contaminated by hydrocarbons.

By cutting one mane, almost 20,000 liters of water can be cleaned, according to Carenini. She heard about the technique for the first time during an oil spill in the Amazon, and from that moment on she couldn’t get the idea out of her head. “How could hair be such a powerful fiber, but at the same time so wasteful!” she thought.

A NASA report from 1998 confirmed that, depending on the density of the hair used, these fibers can efficiently absorb oil in water. This happens because hair is mainly composed of keratin, a protein that makes that substance adhere easily.

Familiar with this report and other scientific studies, Carenini contacted the American Lisa Craig Gautier, who already had a long history of experience with hair as a mechanism for decontaminating waters from Matter of Trust in San Francisco. This is how the expansion of this initiative throughout Latin America began.

A Petropelo device is used to demonstrate how it absorbs oil, hydrocarbons and contaminants from water, at the Matter Of Trust and Petropelo office in Santiago, Chile.

SOFIA YANJARÍ

Dubbed Petropelo, the water sanitation project using hair-based plates officially took root in 2020. The first nine months were bittersweet: although hair salons were eager to help with donations, no company or institution decided to venture into using the device to clean water. But a sanitation company in Antofagasta, in northern Chile, tried it, and others followed.

Petropelo is now used by large companies and small workshops in Chile to absorb oils and oleaginous substances of mineral, vegetable or animal origin, among others. Petropelo devices are installed in different areas of the country, including Lake Villarrica in the southern region of La Araucanía. “Chile was the third country to be implemented globally, but we are also applying it in other Latin American nations such as Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and just starting in Ecuador,” said Carenini.

But what this 30-year-old entrepreneur, who previously worked in photography, highlights is the power of organisation around Petropelo: “We can all be part of it, because we all grow hair and we can easily contribute. By donating one kilogram of hair we are cleaning 750,000 litres of water. It is a very powerful impact. It is not so expensive or difficult to take charge of several environmental disasters.”

The hair club

In Chile, the network that contributes to the donation of human hair and pet hair is made up of about 345 hair salons, located from one end of the country to the other. It is a club where members pay about 5,000 Chilean pesos (5 euros) per month and in exchange receive training and help to take care of their waste.

Mattia Carenini, general manager of Matter of Trust Chile, uses the machine to press hair and create different devices for the company. SOFIA YANJARÍ

One of these salons belongs to Chilean Daniel Aldea Bucarey. Both its design and the products sold are ecological. “From the beginning, my idea was to build a sustainable beauty salon. For that, I hired an environmental engineer and we developed an impact study, also an environmental management system (EMS) for the hairdressing, and so we quantify the impact, the areas where the hair salon contaminates,” says Aldea.

In her hair salon, opened eight years ago in the commune of Vitacura, nothing is wasted: each fallen hair is stored in containers to later be sent to the laboratory Matter of Trust Chilewhere it will be treated and compacted into plates. “When we did our impact study we observed that there were various wastes generated in the hair salon that did not have to end up in the trash, such as hair,” she says.

But Aldea’s environmental commitment, which spans 25 years, does not end there. The Chilean also participates in fairs where he offers his services, even for free, to collect more hair.

In her salon, every piece of furniture is adapted to be environmentally friendly. Traditional light sources have been replaced by LEDs and paper diaries by digital ones; the materials used for hairstyles are reusable and, in many cases, biodegradable. The salon also has an organic garden.

Aldea also set out to develop a line of professional cosmetic products in Chile, with the support of scientists. This, she explains, has a positive impact because it avoids pollution generated by maritime transport. In addition, her products are sold in refillable containers.

The canal that connects the water outlet of the city of Villarrica with Lake Villarrica. SOFIA YANJARÍ

Her collaboration with Matter of Trust is aligned with the mission of her hair salon. And she wants to continue strengthening the community around a project that also gives hair other uses, such as saving water in agriculture, through an innovation called Agropelo, and as a fertilizer, with the project called Fertipelo.

“We, finally, articulate and replicate these good practices of fiber recycling in different parts of the world. Each of the organizations that is part of Matter of Trust It is completely independent, but there is a kind of collaboration agreement, where we share all the information and development, and with the aim of providing feedback to the community, in order to grow together,” says Carenini.