Hours before President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in, he settled in the front bench of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Washington’s Catholic headquarters, and gazed at the mosaics behind the altar.

An intimate group of family, friends and congressional leaders had gathered for Mass, at the place where Pope Francis spoke in 2015 and where the funeral of John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president of the United States, took place.

When it came time for the homily, the Rev. Kevin F. O’Brien, president of Santa Clara University in California and a friend of the Biden family, compared the next Biden’s inaugural message with the words of Jesus.

Derrick Harkins said there is a sense of moral synergy on the left, between different religions. Photo: Andrew Councill / The New York Times.

“Your public service is motivated by the same conviction: to help and protect people and to promote justice and reconciliation, especially for those who are too often ignored and abandoned,” he said.

Biden, maybe the Most religiously practicing American president in half a century, attends Mass regularly and talks about how his Catholic faith underpins his life and policies.

And with Biden, a different and more liberal Christianity is on the rise: less focused on sexual politics and more on fighting poverty, climate change, and racial inequality.

His arrival occurs after four years in which conservative Christianity has reigned in the highest corridors of power in the United States, embodied in white evangelicals focused on ending abortion and protecting against what they saw as invasions of their freedoms.

Their devotion to former President Donald J. Trump was so fervent that many showed up in Washington on January 6 to protest the election results.

In his inaugural address, Biden rooted himself and the country in a Christian moral vision that provides space for a pluralistic society. Biden quoted Augustine, “a saint in my church,” he said, who wrote that “a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love.”

Augustine, the 4th-century Bishop of North Africa, recognized that no political community was to be the city of God on earth, explained Eric Gregory, a professor of religion at Princeton University in New Jersey.

For Biden, “it was a subtle and explicit effort to show a different view of the way a Christian could envision himself as part of a diverse America, one that is defined by these common objects of love, rather than by hatred and fear or exclusion, ”Gregory said.

Biden’s policy priorities reflect those of Pope Francis, who has tried to divert the Church’s attention from sexual politics to issues such as environmental protection, poverty, and migration.

Biden’s priorities reflect the values ​​that progressive religious leaders have promoted, and that motivated many to speak up for him during the campaign, said Derrick Harkins, who led the Democratic National Committee’s interfaith engagement last cycle.

There is a sense of moral synergy on the left, not only among progressive Christians but also among humanists, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs and the range of religious traditions, he said.

Labor now “has a chance to really take off,” he said. “I feel very optimistic about what may happen”.

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden led the Nation in a service on the National Mall in memory of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

He took the position of a chaplain, said Michelle Ami Reyes, vice president of the Asian American Christian Collaborative, a group founded last year to combat anti-Asian racism arising from the pandemic.

That’s a very biblical position: cry with those who cry“, said.

