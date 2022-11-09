In addition to the reassignment of all 435 seats in the House, 35 seats out of 100 in the Senate and 36 out of 50 governors, the midterms in the United States have also proved to be an electoral appointment for several referendums that have concerned individual states, on topics various. One of these is slavery, understood as “punishment for a crime”. In three states – Louisiana, Tennessee and Vermont – it was voted to remove from their respective constitutions the exemption from the “exception clause” contained in the 13th amendment that freed slaves over 150 years ago: “Except for the punishment of a crime”. According to a complaint by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), 2 out of 3 prisoners in the US have a job in a state of slavery, that is, without pay, rights, trade union protection and under blackmail. In Tennessee, abolition passed with 79% of the vote, in Vermont with 89%, while Louisiana voters surprisingly voted to keep things as they are.

In Iowa – the second amendment was not enough, which states “since a well-organized militia is necessary for the security of a free state, the right of citizens to hold and bear arms cannot be infringed” – the referendum to include the right to hold arms in the Constitution passed with 65% of the votes. Voters at the polls also on civil rights: in California the right to abortion and contraceptives pass with 68% of “yes”, which enters the Constitution. An important message given the effects across the US of the overturning of the Roe vs Wade ruling. North Dakota, on the other hand, rejects the legalization of marijuana with 54% of preferences.

In Colorado they become legal psychedelic mushrooms: the measure will come into force at the end of 2024 making the consumption of psilocybin lawful for those over 21 years of age. State-regulated “healing centers” will also be created where participants can experiment with the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator”. According to the referendum promoters, Colorado’s current approach to mental health has failed and natural psychedelics can be used as a cure for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety. It will also be possible to own and share psychedelics, but not sell them.