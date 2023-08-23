A character from the show, as well as a formidable athlete. Whenever Gianmarco Tamberi performs on the platform, nothing is ever taken for granted. This evening, for the final in Budapest that consecrated him world champion, he showed up with a beard cut that was a reminder of the past: half shave, the one that had made him famous enough to be called Half Shave. “I’ve only used a half-beard in competitions since 2009, from the day I jumped 10 centimeters higher than where I thought I’d go,” the blue had said in the past. At the Tokyo Olympics two years ago , however, he presented himself with a complete shave conquering the historic gold paired with his friend Barshim.At the World Championships in Budapest, the Half Shave reappeared: a return to the origins which was the closing of the circle.