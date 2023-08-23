Also in Budapest the blue performed in a show within the show. The Half Shave was a throwback, after he had chosen to shave completely in Tokyo
A character from the show, as well as a formidable athlete. Whenever Gianmarco Tamberi performs on the platform, nothing is ever taken for granted. This evening, for the final in Budapest that consecrated him world champion, he showed up with a beard cut that was a reminder of the past: half shave, the one that had made him famous enough to be called Half Shave. “I’ve only used a half-beard in competitions since 2009, from the day I jumped 10 centimeters higher than where I thought I’d go,” the blue had said in the past. At the Tokyo Olympics two years ago , however, he presented himself with a complete shave conquering the historic gold paired with his friend Barshim.At the World Championships in Budapest, the Half Shave reappeared: a return to the origins which was the closing of the circle.
Shoes and socks
Another feature of her look, in addition to the often platinum hair, are the shoes of different colors: in Budapest she sported purple on her right foot, yellow-orange on her left foot. And her socks, black on one side and white on the other, with a stylized image of her face. All this, a mixture of superstition and eccentricity. And the desire to transform each race into an engaging exhibition. No one in the world of athletics has Gimbo’s ability to drag the audience along, calling the applause, miming the “olé”, making thousands of people jump from their seats. Even in the fantastic Budapest night, the culmination of a stellar career.
