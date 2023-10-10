Vincenzo Rinaldi, owner of the well-known Roman restaurant of the same name, has filed a complaint to understand what could have happened to his wife

An inconsolable torment is what he found himself experiencing Vincenzo Rinaldi, owner of the well-known Roman restaurant “Rinaldi al Quirinale”. His wife Pamela, at just 38 years old, died in circumstances to be clarified a few days after giving birth to their third child. Now the man wants to know what happened at all costs and has filed a complaint.

Pass by joy more immense to ache more heartbreaking, more inconsolable, in the space of just a few days. This is exactly what happened to Vittorio Rinaldi recently.

The man, owner of the well-known Roman restaurantlocated near the Quirinale and which bears her name, celebrated the birth of the little girl last October 1st Victorythe third daughter who arrived after the first two Damiano and Cristiano.

Less than a week later, Vincenzo returned to social media to give a new announcementbut this time anything but happy.

His wife Pamelaonly 38 years old, you are indeed suddenly turned off a few days after giving birth to her little girl. These are the man’s heartbreaking words:

My love you can’t leave me like this! What do I tell our three jewels, you were our backbone! I can’t do it without you! Give me strength my love!

Vincenzo Rinaldi’s complaint

In addition to the enormous pain, Vincenzo Rinaldi also feels a lot anger. He wants to understand what happened to his wife and whether anyone was responsible.

For this reason, supported by his lawyer, the lawyer Erdis Doracifiled a complaint with the Carabinieri.

In the complaint the man explained the Calvary who experienced his wife, who already in the days before giving birth was complaining of ailments accompanied by itching, a chest rash, nausea and breathlessness.

Hospitalized, she gave birth to the baby girl and was discharged shortly thereafter.

However, those illnesses, the complaint continues, did not go away and on the evening of 7 October Rinaldi had to contact 118 to request the intervention of an ambulance.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital in Monterotondo she died shortly after.

Then came the answer of the board of directors Gemelli Polyclinicto the journalists of Romatoday: