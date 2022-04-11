When Kim Jong-Un came to power, many believed there might be a turnaround for North Korea. However, his intention to form a military arsenal and his nuclear weapons tests have led the Asian country to find itself more isolated ten years later. Despite this, his mandate has been marked by historic diplomatic rapprochements with the United States and South Korea.

Walking in slow motion, with black glasses and to the rhythm of solemn music. Kim Jong-Un is on his way to oversee a new intercontinental rocket launch. Almost like in a science fiction movie, the North Korean leader, surrounded by the Army, gives the order: the rocket is lost in the sky.

Then, only the applause and the image of a triumphant leader remain on the screen.

The video, published a month ago, stands as a new message from North Korea to the world, especially the West. But it also symbolizes part of what the 10 years under Kim Jong-Un’s rule have been like.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is seen in a video overseeing the launch of an intercontinental missile test. AP

A period in which the leader has sought to create his own style of how to lead the country and in which he has sought to consolidate a military arsenal to send a message about the scope of his power, as in the video.

But, at the same time, behind its sumptuous image, are the problems that the country is going through, increasingly isolated and where everything seems to indicate that a serious famine is spreading.

Likewise, between images full of symbolism, with a new portrait of the North Korean leader and an exhibition of photos and videos illustrating the “leader’s achievements”, the country commemorates that on April 11, but in 2012, Kim Jong-Un formally arrived to power when he was appointed first party secretary and member of the Presidium.

A portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is displayed at a national gathering to mark the 10th anniversary of his 10 years in power. © KCNA/Reuters

“The Great Successor”: a dashed hope of novelty

His father’s death was sudden. Kim Jong-il ruled North Korea for 17 years. He passed away in December 2011. On the day of his funeral, all eyes were on his youngest son who, despite having been formed as his successor, no one expected that he would have to take command so soon. . He was 27 years old.

His youth and part of his life story – he had been educated in Switzerland – were, for many, signs of hope for change. Some aspirations that were cut short when time passed with Kim Jong-Un in power.

Kim Jong Un walks past the hearse carrying the coffin of his late father and North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Photo from May 28, 2011. © KCNA VIA KNS / AP

Newly arrived in his position, he assured that the citizens would never have to suffer from hunger again, one that they had known in the 1990s during his father’s regime.

And despite the fact that in the early years it facilitated some international investments and tried to be closer to the people, the country’s opening to the world was almost nil.

Kim Jong-Un began to accompany his father in military operations at a very young age and according to a review Britannica he was known as a “brilliant comrade”. In 2009 he was appointed as head of the Department of State Security.

His precocious military experience was reflected, from the beginning, in his desire to turn his country into a military benchmark. An aspiration many times at the expense of urgent social and economic measures.

A new leader who stands between tradition and his own style

During the first years of his mandate, Kim Jong-Un wanted to send a strong message: he would not give the arm to twist.

The execution of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, in 2013 in a public event was perhaps one of the most brutal.

Thus, the new North Korean leader marked a distance from his father’s modus operandi. According to the researcher and professor Naoko Aoki in an article in Foreign Policyit was “an unusual act not only because it was brutal, but also because it was very public”.

But the warning to the country’s elite was clear: despite his youth, Kim Jong-Un would not admit dissidence.

Shortly after coming to power, Kim Jong-Un ordered the execution of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, in a public act. AP

His ferocity contrasted with his warm image in front of the public. There are many photographs in which the leader is seen hugging young people and children. Something that used to be unusual during his father’s regime.

But still as Aoki points out, “While Kim Jong-Un has been more open than his predecessors in some respects, those are the exceptions, not the rule.”

Rocket Man: North Korea’s Growing Arsenal

Four of six North Korean nuclear tests have taken place during the Kim Jong-Un regime. A list to which is added the test of an intercontinental missile, for the first time in the country’s history in 2017.

A test that set off the alarms of the Western powers since, according to North Korea, it could reach any part of the American and European territory.

The waves of sanctions were immediate and ended up isolating the Asian country even more.

Four of the six North Korean nuclear tests have taken place during the Kim Jong-Un regime. AP

Even so, and despite the self-imposed moratorium decreed in 2018 on this type of test, the missile that appeared in the video published a month ago ended the North Korean promise. This impacted Japanese waters and the United States announced new sanctions.

In Kim Jong-Un’s decade in power, North Korea has conducted 120 missile tests. A number much higher than those of his father and that have earned him the nickname “rocket man”.

Kim Jong-Un’s diplomacy: unprecedented meetings… and failed

Two emblematic images have left Kim Jong-Un’s ten years in power. His hug with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his handshake with former US President Donald Trump.

The first marked a rapprochement with neighboring South Korea. In 2017, the North Korean leader met with South Korean President Moon Jae-In. The first meeting in a decade. One that also gave way to de-escalate tensions between North Korea and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugs South Korean President Moon Jae-in. File photo. AP

The South Korean leader also crossed the border to meet Kim Jong-Un at the demilitarized zone in the town of Panmunjom.

The second, also specified a historic meeting. Donald Trump became the first serving US president to set foot on North Korean soil. The visit gave way to three summits in which the possible demilitarization of the Asian country and the reduction of US sanctions were discussed.

For the first time, a sitting US president set foot on North Korean soil when Donald Trump traveled to that country to engage in dialogue with Kim Jong-Un. Photo file. © Evan Vucci / AP

Despite their surprising closeness, the hope of an agreement was diluted by not being able to reconcile their dissimilar positions on this aspect.

The “mea culpa”: pandemic and famine

Through tears, Kim Jong-Un described the situation that the country was going through after the health emergency in one of his speeches.

North Korea closed its borders to both goods and people as Covid-19 was raging in China. A decision that brought serious consequences to a country in which 80% of imports come from Chinese territory.

In his speech at the end of 2021, the president assured that the challenges for this year were a battle “between life and death.” At the same time he assured that the country would have to make radical progress to solve the problems of food and housing.

The Covid-19 pandemic further isolated North Korea, a country that closed its borders with China, where 80% of its imports come from. © Jon Chol Jin / AP

According to the South Korean central bank, the North Korean economy had the deepest economic recession in two decades in 2020. And multiple organizations assure that hunger continues to spread in an increasingly isolated country, a situation that would break with the first promises of the leader.

With EFE, Reuters and local media