From the ‘phantom pancreas’, an artificial organ in the pipeline to train the surgeons of the future, to the study of new spy-markers useful for personalizing the treatment path, up to the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to avoid post-operative complications . Humanitas sharpens its weapons against pancreatic cancer, the big killer of oncology which also in Italy is recording growing numbers and which in Western countries in general, within the next decade, will climb the ranking of the most deadly tumors from fourth to second place. The Irccs of Rozzano, near Milan, and the Humanitas Foundation for research take stock of the strategies in place in the fight against pancreatic cancer on the eve of November 17, the World Day dedicated to it.

Among the innovations on the horizon is a ‘panthom of pancreas’ to improve anti-cancer interventions and the preparation of surgeons. Thanks to the support of the Humanitas Research Foundation and the collaboration between Humanitas University, the Humanitas Clinical Institute and the Milan Polytechnic, a laboratory was in fact created for the biomechanical characterization of pancreatic tissue, with the aim of creating a physical model of the organ (a phantom, in fact ), made of artificial material and to be used both in the training of surgeons and postgraduates and to identify specific instruments of pancreatic surgery, such as glues and sutures with particular characteristics. “Pancreatic surgery is one of the most complex – explains Alessandro Zerbi, head of Humanitas pancreatic surgery and professor at Humanitas University – both due to the site and the characteristics of the organ, whose tissues are particularly fragile and delicate. Furthermore, very often tools and materials used for pancreatic surgery are not designed for the pancreas, but designed for other organs and subsequently adapted.But each organ has specific anatomical and functional characteristics, and the pancreas produces pancreatic juice which is very corrosive and able to erode sutures after an operation, with the risk of bleeding or infection”.

“Thanks to a special test machine, it is possible to study small portions of pancreatic tissue and identify characteristics such as elastic modulus and mechanical resistance, to then elaborate their complete characterization – says Maria Laura Costantino, professor of industrial bioengineering and head of the Artificial Laboratory Organs of the Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering ‘Giulio Natta’ of PoliMi – In this way it will be possible to identify innovative and specific materials to be used for the development of a physical model in polymeric material that exactly reproduces the shape and the tactile, elastic characteristics and pancreatic resistance, so that the surgeon can deal with the organ even outside the operating room. An important step forward”.

Then there are the promises of artificial intelligence, the AI ​​which allows us to obtain useful information even from a small number of cases such as that of pancreatic cancer, which is on the rise and yet relatively uncommon. As part of a study financed by 5×1,000 funds and carried out with the support of the data scientists of the Humanitas Ai Center, “our goal is to develop a pre-operative prediction capacity superior to that in use up to now – reports Giovanni Capretti, researcher and general surgeon specialized in pancreatic-duodenal pathology at the Irccs Humanitas – in order to be able to evaluate the probability of the appearance of complications and their severity for the individual patient, and to implement measures to limit them. Ai to clinical data and pre-intervention imaging tests, such as computed tomography.The use of Ai will allow in the future to optimize the path of diagnosis and treatment of the individual patient which may in some cases, for example, not foresee surgery, but only radio or chemotherapy treatments”.

A third line of research aims to personalize diagnoses and therapies. “In Humanitas – reports Federica Marchesi, professor of general pathology at the University of Milan and researcher at the Humanitas Clinical Institute – we are engaged in various research projects dedicated to the identification of prognostic markers, especially of the metabolic and immunological type: molecules identified in the tumor samples taken with the biopsy, which allow us to predict in advance, patient by patient, the response to therapies.To identify them, we analyze both the tumor tissue and the microenvironment in which the tumor proliferates, including the cells of the immune system, through sophisticated multidimensional techniques”.

Another translational research project born from the collaboration between pancreatic surgeons and Irccs Humanitas researchers concerns the role of fibrosis in pancreatic cancer. The term fibrosis – reminds Humanitas – means the thickening of the tissues and the continuous formation of scars, caused by the activation of the immune system and the inflammatory state that accompanies the tumor. This is a particularly accentuated phenomenon in pancreatic cancer, due to the characteristics of the organ, and with a still poorly understood role in the progression of the disease. The study program is carried out by Zerbi’s group together with Sara Lovisa, an expert in fibrosis who has returned to Italy from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, USA, thanks to a ‘Start-Up’ loan from the Airc Foundation, with which she is launching her independent laboratory at the Humanitas Clinical Institute.

Another goal is to combat the attack of superbugs, which cause antibiotic-resistant infections, to improve the prognosis of pancreatic surgery. In fact, before the removal of the pancreatic tumor, some patients must undergo endoscopic surgery for the application of biliary stents necessary to keep the bile ducts obstructed by the tumor open and functional. However, it may happen that bacteria coming mostly from the intestine adhere to the surface of the stent and produce the so-called biofim, a protective layer that inhibits the action of antibiotics and hinders the immune system, facilitating the development of resistant infections. Thanks to the use of mathematical models and the use of microfluidic devices, within an interdisciplinary collaboration between the surgeons and the research group of Roberto Rusconi, head of the Laboratory of Applied Physics, Biophysics and Microfluidics of the Irccs Humanitas, are studying the mechanisms of adhesion of bacteria to the stent and how to prevent the formation of biofilm.

Finally, a piece of news recently published in the ‘Annals of Surgery’: the autotransplantation of pancreatic islets to reduce the complications of more complex operations. A team of researchers from the San Raffaele Diabetes Research Institute (Dri) and surgeons from the Pancreas Center of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital and the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute has demonstrated that it is possible to reduce the complications of some particularly ‘difficult’ operations by completely removing the pancreas and at the same time using the patient’s pancreatic islet autotransplantation to maintain the production of pancreatic hormones, insulin and glucagon, necessary to regulate blood sugar control.