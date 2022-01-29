Very active Sampdoria, Genoa and Salernitana. Cagliari covers themselves in defense, and Spezia does not touch anything for the moment

Rushed, between the field and the market, towards staying in Serie A. Because salvation also passes through the decisions taken and those still to be taken, in the few days that remain until the end of the winter session, scheduled for Monday at 20. The movements are dense , especially in those clubs that have changed management in recent months, such as Genoa which has entrusted itself to Johannes Spors and Salernitana which has instead entrusted the delicate mission to a figure with infinite and unpredictable resources, Walter Sabatini.

Spezia and Udinese – The performances of the last few weeks have been so convincing that Spezia has decided not to change the squad neither in entry nor in exit. The three consecutive successes have stabilized the position of Thiago Motta and that of the players, with the team now having eight points in the relegation zone. Udinese, on the other hand, looked to the Premier League to strengthen: they welcomed Pablo Mari from Arsenal and Benkovic from Leicester, as well as the young Abankwah who will remain on loan to the Irish of St. Patrick’s Athletic. The bianconeri have tried to add a player to the attacking department, aiming at both an established element like Dairon Asprilla and a promise like Bella-Kotchup, with Bochum, however, which postponed any possible discussion to June. See also Wolff, Horner, Binotto and the others: (stressed) lives, tics and careers as a Team Principal

Sampdoria – On his return to Genoa, Sampdoria side, Marco Giampaolo had asked for a technical player to be entrusted with the setting tasks and was satisfied with the arrival of Sensi. The midfielder owned by Inter was joined by Rincon, Magnani, Conti and Sabiri, but not only: the purchase of Supryaga from Dynamo Kiev is in fact closing. The striker will arrive on loan until the end of the season with the right to redeem, the clubs are exchanging documents and handling the final formalities. Osti also made an offer to Young Boys for another striker, Jean-Pierre Nsamé, always with the same formula; on the player there is also competition from Venice and Salernitana, who are further behind in the negotiations. Another target of the Sampdoria is Karol Linetty, a loyal coach of the coach, who had him on his first experience and took him with him to Turin: the Polish international could be the shot to end with a flourish. See also Would Eleven Caldas change its name? Controversy in Manizales

Venice and Cagliari – Venezia, after taking Ullman, Nani and Cuisance, would like to make another attacking player available to Zanetti. Lapadula, who is at odds with Benevento, is the main suspect in this sense. Cagliari instead focused on defense. Purchased Goldaniga and Lovato following the consensual separation with Godin, the rossoblù are continuing the dialogue with Turin: having taken Baselli, we also discuss Izzo, who has already rejected the proposal from Salernitana. Another axis to be monitored is that with Sampdoria, with which we reason for an exchange between Lykogiannis and Askildsen.

Genoa and Salernitana – Probably closed the Genoa market with Morten Frendrup, Brondby midfielder. Operation closed in the last few hours, when instead Amiri has completed the medical examinations: with Piccoli, Calafiori, Yeboah, Ostigard and Hefti the purchasing campaign can be considered concluded. Unlike for Salernitana, with Sabatini who is very active. Verdi, Mazzocchi, Sepe, Fazio and Ederson have already been signed but new faces are needed in attack. The names are those of Lys Mousset of Sheffield and Kaio Jorge of Juventus; an agreement is also sought with the bianconeri for Dragusin. For the midfield, negotiations for Bohinen of CSKA Moscow are at an advanced stage. See also Capito: "The first points of the season a boost for Williams"

