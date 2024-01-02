Countless enormously successful films in which he starred: world cinema is in mourning for the sudden death of Tom Wilkinson

Very sad news has overwhelmed the world of cinema just a few hours before the start of the new year. In fact, last December 30th the great British actor passed away forever Tom Wilkinson. He was 75 and died while at his home in Yorkshire. His management made the sad announcement.

Born in Great Britain, in Wharfedale, England YorkshireOn February 5, 1948, Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson lived for some years of his childhood in Canada.

Upon returning to his homeland, he immediately began to approach the world of acting. After graduating in English and American literature he enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

His passing has profoundly affected all of Great Britain but not only, having conquered a happened practically all over the world for the many films in which he participated in more or less central roles.

As mentioned, it was his who announced his death managementwho wrote in a note:

It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he passed away suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and his family were with him. The family requests privacy at this time.

Tom Wilkinson leaves his wifethe actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters.

Tom Wilkinson's greatest hits

During his career, which began in the late seventies and continued until the last few months, he participated in over 100 films.

Multifaceted, he has always managed to masterfully interpret both roles tending to comicboth those closest to dramatic.

He is remembered for example for his part in The Full Monty, a British cult film which tells the story of a group of friends who decide to reinvent themselves in unlikely strippers. A role that earned him the Bafta award in 1998.

Thanks to his role in the miniseries John Adams, however, he wins a Golden Globes it's a Emmy.

He then came close to winning the most coveted award, the Oscar, on two occasions. In 2002 in the category of Best Leading Actor for In The Bedroom and in 2008 in the Best Supporting Actor category for Michael Clayton.

Other highly successful films in which he starred are Shakespeare in Love, The Patriot, Valkyrie, Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Batman Begins, Marigold Hotel, Grand Budapest Hotel and many others.