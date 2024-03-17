Who is Matteo Del Fante, the manager of Poste

Poste Italiane continues to grow with Del Fante at the helm: the company's numbers and financial prospects are taking shape with strategic plan 2024-2028, which will be presented to the public next Wednesday by the CEO himself. It is added to the industrial strategy the agreement just signed with Ferrovie dello Stato. The target? Simplify travel for passengers and enhance intermodality in logistics. The memorandum of understanding for passenger transport was signed by Ferraris, Del Fante, Corradi and Siracusano.

In short, Del Fante has made another strategic move for the Italian Post Office, after his entry into the capital of Mediobanca, the state-controlled company now holds a stake of more than 1% but not more than 3%. With Del Fante's choice to enter the capital of Mediobianca, the balance within Piazzetta Cuccia has changed. After all, he has often been defined as the CEO who transformed Poste, and it is no coincidence that he is at his third consecutive mandate. In his career, however, there is not only the Italian Post Office, but also numerous other important roles which have contributed to his professional growth.

Matteo Del Fante was born in Florence on 27 May 1967. In the past he held managerial roles in both the private and public sectors. He was managing director of JP Morgan in London, before deciding to return to Italy and climb the ranks within three very important entities in our country. First of all, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, of which he was director from 2004 and general director from 2010 to 2014. IOn 28 April 2017 he was appointed CEO of Poste Italiane.

Del Fante though he was about to end up in Generali. In fact, it is no mystery that, before mentioning the name of Luciano Cirinnà, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone would have wanted Del Fante as CEO of Generali. Who would have accepted immediately for an economic point of view but also and above all for prestige. That train has passed, Philippe Donnet remained at the helm of Leone until 2025 and Matteo Del Fante was confirmed at the helm of Poste by the Meloni government. A man for all seasons, Del Fante, given that he made the leap to the “big” ranks when Matteo Renzi was sitting in Palazzo Chigi and wanted him as CEO of Terna. Then Paolo Gentiloni took him to the post office where he was confirmed by the Conte government and by the one led by Giorgia Meloni.

But in recent days rumors have been circulating that the current CEO of Poste Italiane she would be happy to return to Via Goito after having been general manager before starting his “tour” as CEO of the large state-owned companies. He would enjoy the support of Forza Italia and the League, but not of Fratelli d'Italia who, among other things, consider him a Renzian, despite ten years having passed since his appointment in Terna desired by the then prime minister.