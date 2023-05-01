The French Cup won by the revelation Toulouse is his first title in the world of football. Now it’s up to Milan. But for Europe 2023-24 watch out for RedBird timeshare…
Simplifying to the extreme, one could say that the French Cup with Toulouse was the starter and now Gerry Cardinale dreams of being served the main course by Milan in Istanbul. The latter is a decidedly complicated path, but at least now it has the advantage of having become short. And dreaming, as Pioli and Maldini often say, costs nothing. Also because this Milan in the last two years has achieved several goals against all odds.
#French #Cup #Champions #League #Milan #Cardinale #puts #big #shot #sights
Leave a Reply