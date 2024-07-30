Philippe Starck (Paris, 1949) has designed so many things that summarizing them is a real challenge. From interiors of all kinds, hotels, yachts, sustainable prefabricated homes, innovative electronic devices, bicycles and, of course, furniture, lamps and objects of all kinds. His genre! Because you could say that he has created his own, bold and provocative genre, which includes everything from a classic Louis XV-inspired chair made of polycarbonate to lamps shaped like guns or the most captivating and least practical juicer in the world.

The man who once wanted to democratize design has ended up forming part of a mass consumption industry or the luxury sector with shocking lights and shadows, even personalizing his designs with his own logo, beyond that of the brand that sells them. Today he flies the flag of sustainability and assures that we have to consume less (he says it himself in the documentary). Valencia 22: City of Designwhich can be seen on Filmin). 75 years is a long time and the world in which he began to work is no longer the same. Neither the world nor he, since it could be said that his excessive personality has also softened.

Monsieur X folding chaise longue and rocking chair. Design by Philippe Starck for Édition XO, 1996. Yann Bohac

For all this, “you either love him or hate him,” as the commissioners of The exhibition Philippe Starck: Playthe artist Didier Courbot and the landscape architect Stéphanie Courbot, owners of the gallery A1043With this exhibition, they have compiled a series of historical pieces that highlight their particular way of looking at the world and how, through play, daring, reflection and ingenuity, they have been able to propose designs that have marked a before and after, both in the history of design and in the way in which they have inspired many generations to be curious, bold and to go beyond in their profession. And also to the opposite: to restraint and good, silent design.

“One cannot help but be captivated by the element of fun that runs through his entire career and his work. In fact, if there is one aspect of his work that should be explored, it is this one. Design is a game for Philippe Starck. But in this game, in which he takes part by inventing, there are no rules. Or perhaps one could rather say that it is precisely the rules that are played by, even if that means breaking them. As a result, he has transformed the world of design. There is a before and after,” the curators note about the exhibition.

To bring their design style closer to the public, Didier and Stéphanie Courbot have compiled a series of pieces that, in addition to being fun in themselves once the angle from which they were conceived is discovered, also hide other recurring elements in Starck’s production, such as nomadism, movement and interaction with the user, so that the latter participates in the final design.

Francesca Spanish II folding chair, for small apartments. Designed by Philippe Starck produced by Édition Starck Product, 1979.

The Monsieur X seating series was born from his belief that “an object must be small, light and foldable.” A chair, a chaise longue and a rocking chair with a design reminiscent of typical Menorcan chairs: with folding canvas seats, but a slightly more robust structure so that they can fit equally well outdoors or indoors.

This same concept is also found in the Francesca Spanish II chair, which at first glance does not look refined due to its deliberate appearance, but it folds up in a simple gesture, taking up very little space. It is designed to be stored in small apartments when not in use. A slightly different approach to the Monsieur X series, which has a more camping furniture aesthetic.

In between these two is Dr. Bloodmoney, another fully foldable proposal, described by Starck himself as “a small chair, four tubes and a piece of canvas.” These last two designs are from the late 1970s, while the Monsieur X series is from the 1990s. Starck was already thinking at that time about the small dimensions that houses were tending towards, as well as the need to have nomadic pieces, both within the home itself and to be able to move quickly to another or for occasional use in an outdoor environment. Extremely contemporary concepts, but not so much in those years.

Dr. Bloodmoney folding armchair. Design by Philippe Starck produced by Édition Starck Product, 1977.

Apart from their nomadic nature, these designs also entail a certain movement, either due to their foldable nature or the possibility of being carried from one place to another. And even in themselves, like the Monsieur X rocking chair, the Mister Bliss chair also allows for rocking. A design that forces one to sit in a more ergonomic way to work, reversing the weight cadence of the posture through two knee supports, instead of doing so on the backrest.

“Basically, Philippe Starck creates the space for dialogue that all design should have. Play, movement and nomadism can be disconcerting, but they create dialogue and interaction. Philippe Starck’s objects challenge you. When they don’t require you to manipulate them, they ask for your contribution and for you to be partly responsible for them,” reflect Didier and Stéphanie Courbot.

Pepper Young set of legs for building a coffee table with the user’s choice of tops. Designed by Philippe Starck for Édition 3 Suisses, 1982.

This is precisely what Pepper Young proposes: a set of small legs on which the user can place the type of table top he wants and in any way he wants, whether wood, glass, rectangular, circular, on a single level or with more than one. With this same idea, Philippe Starck revisited the jack-shaped legs with Joe Ship: postmodern supports for high tables that can hold a table top by means of a clamping system, like those used in carpentry, but much more elegant. The user can use whatever he wants as a table top.

In such a well-structured selection, there could not be missing a piece that represents his sometimes surreal way of expressing himself: the L’Oreille qui voit mirror, in which we obtain a disconcerting image of ourselves through a piece shaped like an ear.

The exhibition Philippe Starck: Play will remain open to the public at the A1043 gallery in Paris until 10 August. Afterwards, it will be open to the public by appointment until the end of the month.