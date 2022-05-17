A thousand wins (plus one). It was only a matter of time before Novak Djokovic reached this extraordinary milestone. Before him, Connors (1274), Federer (1242), Lendl (1068) and Nadal (1051) had succeeded, real giants, an exclusive elite of which the Serbian is undoubtedly a part, with the declared aim of becoming one the master, the best, the most successful of all time. Of these 1001, we have chosen the 10 most significant games in our opinion.