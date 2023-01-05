Shalaby was absent from her court session, while her lawyer argued that her search procedures at the airport were invalid and that they were not related to the seizures that the forensic laboratory proved to contain cannabis.

The session witnessed an intense presence of the media, and according to what was monitored by the correspondent of “Sky News Arabia” from inside the courtroom, Muhammad Bahaa Abu Shaqqa, the defendant’s lawyer, built his plea on an attempt to prove the invalidity of the inspection and seizure procedures that took place at Cairo International Airport.

The lawyer explained that his client confirmed in the investigations that upon her return from New York and upon her arrival at the customs office at Cairo International Airport, she was stopped by customs officers and asked her about a makeup box that she was in possession of, and asked her if she had any narcotic substances with her, then they took her to a room, and after that she was surprised that she was referred to the prosecution on charges of possession of drugs. .

And he went on to say that the prosecution’s investigations proved that the testimonies of customs officials unanimously agreed that the suspect’s baggage was searched in her presence and in a place adjacent to an X-ray detector, but when the Public Prosecution requested surveillance camera recordings, it was not clear from them that the inspection took place in front of the accused or near the X-ray detector.

Abu Shaqqa stressed that his client had no connection with the seizures that the forensic laboratory proved that they contained narcotic substances, stressing that Shalabi had only the makeup box that she admitted to in the Public Prosecution investigations.

The court adjourned the session for deliberation, then returned and pronounced its aforementioned ruling.

It should be noted that Shalabi was arrested upon her return from New York on November 25, and the Customs Authority said that during the inspection of her bags at Cairo International Airport, the authorities found packages of different shapes and sizes containing narcotic marijuana, so a report was drawn up and referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation because it is the competent authority. adjudication of such cases.

On the evening of the same day, the Public Prosecution decided to release her on bail of 50,000 Egyptian pounds pending the case, and sent the seized materials for forensic analysis.

On December 21, the Public Prosecution charged Shalaby with possession of narcotic substances with the intent to use, and decided to refer her to trial.