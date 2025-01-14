Following the resignation of Raül Blanco as president of Renfe last week, the Council of Ministers has placed Álvaro Fernández Heredia at the head of the public operator. The change at the top takes place at a time when the railways are at the center of criticism for delays and incidents and, despite the fact that Blanco alleged “personal reasons”, everything seems to indicate that the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, is behind the relief.

In fact, Fernández Heredia was with Puente when he was mayor of Valladolid. With his arrival at the ministry, the now president of Renfe was appointed as general secretary of Sustainable Mobility. Despite this, Puente ruled out that their appointments are based on affinity, since “they come from different political formations.”

Fernández Heredia had been a City Councilor for Más Madrid and was appointed managing director of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company by Manuela Carmena.

The duck hoax: “Thank you, Almeida”

It was in this context of political confrontation when the so-called duck hoax was unleashed, when it tried to generate a controversy on social networks against the current mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. In February of last year, the capital’s City Council celebrated its particular fallas with its own ‘mascletá’ to promote the originals from Valencia. The left and various environmental entities criticized the celebration for the environmental impact it could cause.









Fernández Heredia uploaded to his social networks a photograph of a duck that had died due to firecrackers. Along with the supposed evidence he added “Thank you, Almeida”, trying to hold the mayor responsible for ‘ecocide’.

In any case, it was later shown that the duck was already dead before the Madrid failures began. The episode gave rise to numerous jokes and political taunts: the PP even asked Más Madrid if they would do an “autopsy” of the bird.