From the ‘Facha’ Carnival to the Cadiz Murga of the Refugees of Algieces: new revelations of an inexhaustible phenomenon

Was there ever reactionary carnival letters? How did Cádiz live on May 68? Is it true that a legendary Carnival author revealed himself as a chéjov to La Gaditana? And that there was a Gaditana murga in a concentration camp? All these questions and many more are raised and find an answer in Carnival stories that never told you (El Paseo), the new work of the Cadiz writer David Montiel who investigates the secrets of an inexhaustible party.

As in his previous incursion in this area, General History of the Carnival of Cádiz, the new book was a commission of the publisher that the author accepted with pleasure. He began by raising a previous index, but very soon he discovered that any thread he threw led him to some surprise. “I was in France, in the Memorial of the Algiers-Sur-Mer concentration camp, and I find a photo of Spanish refugees who are doing a Cadizo murga,” he recalls. “It is difficult to know exactly who they were or how they occurred to them to do in such circumstances. I asked the memorial people and also those of Rivesaltes, and they didn’t know how to tell me much more. But we do know that in the Army there were Cadiz Murgas from 1906 to 36. Every time a patron was celebrated. The only sure thing is that the success of the 20th century murga had such a strong echo in the popular culture that came there. ”

No less amazing is the discovery of a choir that sings reactionary lyrics in 1940 and in Morocco. “The Athenaeum of Cádiz organizes an excursion with a flamenco show and a carnival choir visited by the Morocc protect. The choir is presented with the Roman or fascist greeting in the adaptation of a letter of the uncle’s uncle, specifically of his choir the antakers, where the regime is extolled ”.





‘With an extended arm …’

The letter in question says: “With our extended arm/ we greet you African people/ with an indomitable value/ you came to Spain/ to fight together/ against the fury of the scoundrel./ For your fierce bravura he knows We save Spain/ here, General Franco/ the shout of rebellion/ against those who intended/ of Spain the destruction./ Long live the Muslim people!/ Long live the distinguished leader!

“It is not the only time that happens, the same Francoism that prohibited carnival and made it typical Cadiz parties used the letters and music of the party to extol its reactionary speech,” says Monthiel. “Both the Gitanilla del Carmelo, and Ramón Grosso and others will adapt the letters of the uncle of the chalk in the carnival farewell of former governor Rodríguez de Valcárcel in similar terms, which speaks to the clear of the double standard and the cynicism of some sectors, which forgot that many carnivals were reprown, intimidated and even adjusted.”

On the other side of the balance, the Carnival embraced all the demands of 68, from the frontal opposition to the Vietnam War to the thriving Black Power of the time. A sample button is the letter of a group of El Puerto de Santa María, the Beatniks, whose pasodoble “would sign the activists Malcom X, Stokely Carmichael and Angela Davis, despite the prohibitions and Francoist bindings and their dangers,” says the author.

Antonio Martín and Patty Smith

“The distinction of the breed/ is something that I do not understand/ I do not see the difference/ of the white and black man./ a woman engendered him/ and the same pain passed/ the day of birth/ and they will know that the mother of Christ is brunette of a Jewish race/ and there has not been a more divine woman between the born/ of the births./ And if we despise the blacks/ think that we do that we do. Think/ what black can God be. ”





“There is a time when Carnival is in total tune with the movements that shake the world,” insists Monthiel. “Antonio Martín sings the same issues as Patti Smith, when he speaks of discrimination in” The mandingos “and she affirms that she is a blackness of the universe. This puts the carnival out of its inbreeding and local appearance that is usually attributed to him, and gives him brutal importance in Spanish and Latin American culture. ”

The same can be said of the female presence in the groups, which, contrary to what many believe, is not a recent phenomenon. “The researcher Marta Ginesta has made a very interesting thesis about it, but I also focus on some women whose presence in letters is important, such as María Bastón or La Ito,” explains the author. “Likewise, I look at personalities such as Rocío Rodríguez Sañudo and in Las Molondritas, a pioneer group that did not compete, or the household employees, who did. Or, already in the 80s, I remember the ¡oh, goddesses!, With an already openly feminist repertoire. ”

A mixed carnival

Monthiel emphasizes that, already in 1821, the newspaper El Mercantil describes that the carnival of that year there were “gangs of men and women singing songs from the country”, and the romantic traveler John Esteias Warren, in 1851, gives testimony of men and women singing with guitars, which demonstrates the existence of a mixed carnival from its origins. “Then, the woman becomes a subsidiary position, as a seamstress, as a nymph or as a caregiver while the man is rehearsing. Now everything is singing again, but we need authors. ”

A last curiosity described by Monthiel in his book is the literary facet of one of the most legendary carnival authors of all time, Manuel López Cañamaque. “It was extraordinarily prolific, he came to write in a year for eight groups. He appeared to a stories contest and was fifth, but his story was published and then came to see the light in Diario de Cádiz and in the Gaditano news more than ten stories of his. Texts that bring him closer to Chekhov, with customary situations and very well described characters, almost always with a snack auction that takes a smile. ”

For Monthiel, this new book is only the continuation of a task that is promised infinite. “I have made all the discoveries along the way, but it is a book that combines research and dissemination on a party of a powerful popular creativity.”