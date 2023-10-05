BRUSSELS. Stop the illegal business of giving birth on behalf of others. The European Parliament has put a stop to the practice of surrogacy as part of the broader fight against the exploitation of human beings. The Civil Liberties and Women’s Rights Committees approved the draft resolution which lays the foundations for the negotiating position with which Parliament will start the inter-institutional discussion with the Council. A green light therefore not definitive, and in any case postponed to the passage in the Chamber, expected for the plenary session scheduled from 16 to 19 October.

What happens, according to the agreement of the commissions approved with 69 votes in favor, 22 abstentions and no against, is the recognition of the forced and non-consensual exploitation of women and their bodies for reproductive purposes as a “European crime”. “The majority of victims in Europe are women and girls who are bought and sold to be abused in the European prostitution sector,” underlines MEP Malin Björk (the Left), co-rapporteur of the text for the Civil Liberties Committee. But human trafficking, MEPs maintain and recognise, even if aimed primarily at prostitution, cannot be traced back only to the illegal sex market and its turnover.

The particular provision is part of a broader attempt at intervention. Every year, human trafficking affects an estimated 7,000 people. The aim is to give EU law enforcement agencies (Europol) new tools to dismantle criminal organizations by adding new categories of crimes. These include forced marriage and illegal adoption. Furthermore, MEPs wanted to include surrogacy for reproductive exploitation in the scope of the law under discussion (a proposed amendment to the 2011 directive).

Recognizing surrogacy as an illegal practice because it is linked to the exploitation of people, the agreement emerging from the parliamentary commissions invites the governments of the member states to «include anti-trafficking measures in emergency response plans when natural disasters occur, health emergencies or migration crises”. The topic is therefore linked to the delicate issue of migratory flows, and to the trafficking networks against which the EU has decided to declare war.

Vincenzo Sofo (Fdi-Ecr), member of the Civil Liberties commission, rejoices. “Finally this morning the rented womb was included in the list of crimes relating to human trafficking.” So far, at least. Because there is no vote in the House and negotiation with the Council, where everything is still possible.