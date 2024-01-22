It is a twelve-point plan prepared by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to put an end to the spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. It is not a peace plan – as Borrell himself has specified – but a plan for a two-state solution.

1. Stresses that it is vital and urgent for the European Union to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the war and the terrorist attacks. To do so, it must prepare for the future security of Israelis and Palestinians, for the stabilization of the occupied territories, and for the rapid recovery and governance of Gaza. Such post-war preparation necessarily includes an initiative to end long-standing conflicts in the area.

2. Warns that it is necessary to promote comprehensive peace as soon as possible since, in the absence of a peace process to achieve the two-state solution, any governance and security mechanism established in Gaza or elsewhere will be perceived as an extension of the occupation and a denial of Palestinian rights and will therefore create further security risks for the region and Europe.

3. Ensures that there is no other credible and comprehensive solution than that of an independent Palestinian state existing side by side with Israel, in peace and security, with full normalization and substantial development of security and economic cooperation between Israel, Palestine and the region, including the major Arab states.

4. It is unrealistic to assume, he adds, that Israelis and Palestinians – the latter represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) – will participate in bilateral peace negotiations in the near future without strong international participation. The Palestinians will need a revitalized PLO to present a political alternative to Hamas, while the Israelis will need to find the political will to engage in meaningful negotiations towards a two-state solution. It is therefore the responsibility of external actors, such as the EU, to help prepare the ground for global peace.

5. Recommends organizing a preparatory peace conference based on the results of the “Peace Day Effort” meeting, co-organised in the margins of the last UN General Assembly, by Borrell on behalf of the EU and Egypt, from Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the League of Arab States and, if possible, together with the United States.

6. This conference should convene Foreign Ministers and heads of major international organizations willing and able to contribute to comprehensive regional peace and these, in turn, organize separate meetings almost simultaneously with each of the parties to the conflict, those who cannot be forced to sit at the same table.

7. Conference coordinators should present an initial draft of a framework for a peace plan and invite all interested States and international organizations to contribute to its future development, as well as an agenda for completing it within one year.

8. Affirms that the peace plan must combine and establish in the most practical way possible the central elements of a comprehensive peace between the parties to the conflict, respecting relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and building on previous international efforts.

9. Notes that an essential element of such a peace plan should be the development of strong security guarantees for Israel and the future independent State of Palestine, conditional on full mutual diplomatic recognition and integration of both Israel and Palestine in the region.

10. Coordinators should consult as much as possible with the parties to the conflict, but will continue the work regardless of whether one or other of the parties to the conflict is not ready to participate.

11. Once finalized, the plan must be proposed to the parties in conflict. And, at that moment, the states and international organizations involved in the process must establish the consequences they foresee for both sides whether or not a compromise is reached.

12. And argues that the development of the peace plan must be accompanied by parallel efforts, such as ending the current war, ensuring the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the affected communities in southern Israel or strengthening the democratic legitimacy of 'Palestinian Authority, among others.

