Highlights: The central government has made major preparations for the corona vaccine

The government will ensure the availability of corona vaccine for the citizens through disaster law from all the Acts.

Let us know that Kovid-19 vaccine is expected to come to India by March next year.

The government has started preparations on a war footing for the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine Updates). The Essential Commodities Act, including the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and Disaster Management Act, is preparing all the options through which adequate availability of the Kovid-19 vaccine can be made.

India has a big lead

India also has a major advantage due to its ability to manufacture vaccines on a large scale in the country and the government is also in a position to negotiate with companies. Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act gives the government the power to control the production and distribution of something. The act also includes a vaccine. In this law, the government also has the power that if necessary, it can ask companies to sell the whole or some part of the vaccine to the Center or the states only.

Government will negotiate with companies

A senior government official said that although such provisions are not commonly used, the best way is to negotiate and negotiate with the producing companies. He said, ‘However, in an unprecedented situation, there are many rules in the existing laws through which the government can arrange adequate supply for its citizens. In such a situation, companies will have to make this available to India before selling the vaccine to another country.



4 billion vaccine to be made by the end of 2021

According to estimates, by the end of 2021, companies globally can make 2-4 billion covid vaccines. This includes the bulk of manufacturing in India as the country has a large production capacity for vaccine manufacturing. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine-producing state, also has the capacity to produce an additional 400–500 million doses and has investment proposals for the same.

Industry people say that India can produce 200 million doses of the Kovid vaccine every month if necessary. However, official sources said that the imposition of the ban would create a better position for local companies to vaccinate. In such a situation, a vaccine like Oxford University vaccine or Russia’s Sputnik V will be able to come into the country only after diplomatic efforts.

At present, the whole world is in the grip of Corona Pandemic and many developed countries have done dose deals with vaccine companies. Apart from this, there are agreements between many more international agencies and them. These include India. In such a situation, India also has to complete its preparations.

There will be control over the cost of vaccine

In addition, the government can also control vaccine prices. The government may impose a cap on the price of the vaccine in the interest of the people under the Drugs Price Control Order.