From the ESM to the Stability Pact to reformism: a first assessment of the Government and the opposition that saves no one

In this first year, Meloni surprised us for opposite reasons. On the one hand, it was successful when it was contradicted by his pre-election outbursts, let's talk about its international positioning in which it has never hesitated on the Atlantic choice. He has never openly criticized the European institutions, perhaps aware of the fact that only Europe will be able to support the soft underbelly of our enormous debt which, once the Covid moratorium is over, will once again become a burden that will take us back to the bottom of the growth rankings . On the other hand, back in her homeland, Meloni stuck with one selfish choice on no to the ESM, crumbling in a few hours the credibility it had earned.

The MesIn fact, it is an option that each state can freely decide to use or not, but the condition is that everyone must ratify it and Italy is the only country that has not done so. That of the Italian Government is also one ungrateful choice, forgetting how much Europe helped Italy by purchasing its debt at critical moments (keeping the spread on public bonds low) and granting it most of the PNRR resources. Last but not least, the ko to the ratification of the ESMafter the green light at new rules of the Stability Pact, it seemed like an arrogant whim as well as being a demonstration of how much the Government is more interested in the consensus of its fans than in the institutional profile that looks at the interests of the State. Everything is opportunism, of posture and of words.

On the rules of the new Stability PactIn fact, just read the flood of political messages and comments from both sides where everything and the opposite of everything has been said. The truth is very simple: the new rules were the only possible compromise, there is some discount until the next elections but the numbers that individual states will have to deal with are rigorous. I don't know whether Meloni's triumphalism or hers are more serious Schlein's criticisms (which also contradict the balanced Gentlemen), let's not talk about With you who, after having been among the worst prime ministers, is also winning the worst opposition award hands down (his knockout of the ESM which he himself had granted as head of government was fantastic). They have all lost face, the only certain thing is that no one is worrying about representing a credible horizon of reforms, be it the Government with transitional measures, both the opposition which advances only principles without any plan of implementation.

One area of ​​Melonian success, namely having managed the state budget in a fairly prudent manner on the balances, he then immediately ran aground on possible reform steps. It's true that Meloni has kept the accounts under control for now, but we are at year zero on the contents. The abolition of citizenship income and the superbonus cannot be axed without a serious and planned social policy. Even on growth we are at year zero, after the extension of the flat tax for freelancers and the confirmation of the minimum tax reduction for low incomes (but only for another year), not a crumb has been foreseen for businesses . What happened to the center-right liberals? Why not ask Elon Musk, idolized in Atreju, about his reticence to invest in Italy? Why not help our excellent small and medium-sized enterprises become bigger, more export-oriented, better capitalized, more innovative? Only those in bad faith do not see the results that Industry 4.0 has brought.

Let us not then open the chapter of the school where here too the words in freedom prevail, as in the recent bill proposed by the Brothers of Italy which establishes that it is forbidden to prevent initiatives by students, parents and school bodies to continue activities linked to the Christmas celebrations of the Easter; thus giving a blow to both school autonomy and the secular state. Some light and many shadows where the young people of today who have no good reason to imagine a future in Italy will once again pay the price. And what does Schlein do? He chases Conte in populist escapes forward, he navigates between the CGIL and his left, he sees the smoke in the center's eyes, he only knows how to talk about spending and never about waste, about layoffs and never about opportunities, about rights and never about duties, of precariousness and never of productivity.

