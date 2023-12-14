And if you don't sign the ESM they will brand you as “not understanding”…. The comment

In my past of politics in the various offices, of the party, in Town Council or in various institutions, I have always had a confrontation, almost never in low tones, with la or le sinister. I'll explain. When in a meeting you find on the agenda proposals presented by both the opposition and the majority, it is very difficult for the various factions to find a meeting point to satisfy the just requests of citizens and/or to fulfill the promises made in election campaign.



On any topic (excluding the key principles and homage to those who gave their lives for democracy) the the left has always had a person who is easy to speak, he intervened in any proposal made even if he considered it correct. Among the many things, one in particular is ad exclusive prerogative of the left: lo passing the buck. Both in small and large administrations they always find an excuse to tell the new majority that they don't know how to do their job and they say it in an ironic, provocative way and with a hint of malice. For example, on the agenda we have the Month, European Stability Mechanism, also called save states (renamed Systematic Expropriation Method by me) and if you don't sign it they will brand you as “not understanding”.

Currently who has used the Mesread Greece, it is not that it was properly saved unlike Iceland which did not use any of the suggestions from Europe, from the European Central Bank, from the International Monetary Fund or World Bank and in a short time it alone reached a GDP of 6% per year (in Europe we dream of it).

The left or the left would like the ESM to be signed, an “adequate” minimum remuneration (minimum wage) and other somewhat sui generis requests. What we all know is that from 2011 until 2022 the left has always been in the control room, but of everything they ask for today they have never done or wanted to do anything and, just to remember, the ESM was established in 2010 (European Council 2011/199/EU, which modifies art. 136), the motivation? Very simple! They try, and sometimes succeed, to get others out of the way and if it goes badly the others are incompetent, but if it goes well it is the result of their intense work and the spur used to move a dormant majority. If you are not convinced, browse a few pages of the internet, in the political section, and you will see that these suppositions are not so far-fetched.

It's not easy to be in the opposition, but you must never forget two things: the first, you have to do is work for the community; the second, you can't manage power forever, today you'll be there tomorrow we don't know! However, even as the years pass, the left's “whim” to make others handle the hot potatoes has remained. Now, so as not to be pedantic, I end with a Latin proverb: vulpes pilum mutat non mores – the fox changes its fur, not its habits.

