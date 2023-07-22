EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The leaders of the European Union and Latin America have staged this week one of those reconciliations of old friends who distance themselves and look for each other again in difficult times, although it is necessary to take out a few truths from the past and put them on the table to be able to look to the future more lightly. Something like this has happened at the meeting of the EU and the CELAC countries (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), the first in eight years, held at a difficult time: with the fuel shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the growing Chinese influence on Latin America and the climate crisis, which presents Latin America and its biodiversity as a land of solutions.

At the summit, held on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, the Twenty-seven were clear: faced with this conjunction of crises, they need new trading partners, and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the main exporting regions of raw materials, food and with huge reserves of key minerals such as lithium, are a natural and convenient option for Europe, the main investor in the region. “This is a new beginning for an old friendship. Europe aspires to be the preferred partner of Latin America”, said the president of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, at the business forum parallel to the summit held on Monday, in which the EU promised 45,000 million euros (50,500 million dollars) in financing plans through its Global Gateway tool, with which they intend to mobilize public and private investments for sustainable development.

The senior European official highlighted the common culture and values ​​of the two continents, but also the importance that both give to business. “We believe that Europe’s offer for the region is different and significant. We have a mutual interest in seeing Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe realize their full potential. We share a common interest in seeing our industries grow, develop local value chains, and see more and more people move into the middle class. We not only want to do business together, but we want to prosper together,” she added.

But Von der Leyen’s declaration of intent did not free Europeans from hearing over and over again from Latin American leaders that they are not willing to simply once again be a “quarry of natural resources”, as defined by the Mexican Foreign Secretary, Alicia Bárcena; who do not want to be a land eternally condemned to extractivism. “We need an association that puts an end to the international division of labor that condemns Latin America and the Caribbean to supply raw materials and poorly paid and discriminated labor,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said at the same event, before an audience with dozens of representatives of European governments and companies with interests in the region.

Forgiveness and reparations for slavery

The demands on the Europeans did not stop there. There was another, arising mainly from Caribbean leaders, which did not have as much echo in the media, but of vital importance if it is about reviewing historical relations: in the final statement there is a request for forgiveness for slavery. “We deeply recognize and regret the unimaginable suffering inflicted on millions of men, women and children as a result of the transatlantic slave trade,” reads the tenth point of the document signed unanimously by the 59 leaders from both sides of the Atlantic present at the summit.

Ilan Goldfajn, from the IDB, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Úrsula Von der Leyer Pedro Sánchez, Sergio Díaz Granados, from CAF at the inauguration of the business forum parallel to the EU-Celac summit. OLIVIER MATTHYS (EFE)

In line with the Durban Declaration and Program of Action, the UN action plan against racism and discrimination, the declaration recognizes slavery as an “appalling tragedy […] not only because of its abhorrent barbarity, but also because of its magnitude, its organized character and, especially, its denial of the essence of the victims”. The text also considers it a “crime against humanity” and refers, through CELAC, to the ten point plan of the Caribbean Community for restorative justice.

“We have to approach the discussion frankly,” Colombian Sergio Díaz Granados, president of CAF-development bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, who participated in the summit as an observer, told América Futura. “We are clear that we have a problem of social mobility within Latin America. That social mobility is stopped for generations. Poverty is transmitted from generation to generation. It is what we have called the ‘cradle lottery’. And it is clear that the darker the skin, the more guarantee of exclusion and poverty there is,” he points out, citing studies from his organization that talk about how inequality is inherited and it takes more than 11 generations on average to get out of the cycle of poverty.

For him, in order to carry out reparations, break the vicious circle of poverty and inequality and generate social mobility, it is first necessary to understand this reality and go to the causes that originate poverty. “The reparation has to go along with the policies that help social mobility, which are essentially those of employment and education”, he affirms.

The challenge: ending the cycle of extractivism

Like Lula, Díaz Granados also raised his voice against extractivist economies in the inaugural session of the business forum parallel to the summit, where the million-dollar investment agenda in the region was announced, a project that has had CAF and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as allies. “If we want sustained growth that benefits Latin America and the Caribbean, that benefits Europe, that benefits the world, we are going to require a new way of doing things and not a repetition or more of the same,” says the president of the multilateral organization, happy to have heard this message not only from Latin American leaders but also from European ones.

Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni has large reserves of lithium. Getty

Once the problem was recognized, the question left by the summit was how to break this cycle of extractivism. What tools to use so that the investments leave benefits in the Latin American countries and that this wealth generates well-being, technology transfer, knowledge and value chains in the countries where the resources come from, but whose population has not been able to enjoy them until now.

“To add value to production and not just be extractivists, public goods are required. On the one hand, education, business climate, competition, infrastructure and then innovation is required”, reasons Fabrizio Opertti, manager of the IDB’s Integration and Trade Sector in a conversation with EL PAÍS in the framework of the business forum parallel to the summit. “With lithium, with critical minerals, we have to work on added value, on research and development, and Europe can play a fundamental role there, that this investment transfers innovation, research and development,” he says, recalling that two-thirds of the reserves of this mineral discovered so far are in the triangle formed by Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

For his part, Antón Leis García, director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), stresses that Europe can provide high regulatory standards in the environmental, labor and human rights fields. In addition, he says, in order to generate value chains and have greater added value in Latin American countries, it will be essential to support the traditional cooperation actors and development banks in the private sector. “Companies today are also engines of sustainable development,” says Leis García in statements to EL PAÍS. “They are asked for financial economic performance, but also for social performance. It is a new step in a relationship, I would say richer, and where all these green, digital and social priorities are”.

In this sense, Alicia Montalvo, CAF’s Climate Action Manager, highlights that the EU in its trade relations can contribute more than technology transfer or commercial exchange. “What it contributes is everything that derives from the Green Pact at this time, that is, sustainable behavior on the part of companies, which in some cases is even being criticized from Latin America because the deforestation regulation or the possibility of a carbon offset tax at the border are seen as threats to trade flows. But what it is about is that we all have a more sustainable behavior and, in fact, those who would also be affected are the European importers who would eventually have to pay these extra costs”, Montalvo points out.

“To overcome an extractivist economy, you have to build a knowledge society for a knowledge economy. That is the way. And it is quite complex”, indicates Mariano Jabonero, general secretary of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI). And he points out three keys to achieve this: digitalization that allows bridging the gaps that during the pandemic left half of the children in the region “disconnected by imposition”, professional training that is relevant to the economy of the region and allows a “dignified labor insertion” and investment in science and research.

It will undoubtedly be a strong challenge in the most unequal region, where it is estimated that almost a third of the population lives in a situation of poverty and one of the most affected by climate change. But a region also with sufficient resources to be the main food exporter in the world, to have some of the green lungs of the planet such as the Amazon, and where there are also many examples of ventures that export added value such as the software traceability of Uruguayan cattle, engineering for copper mining or Chilean architectural seismic detection services highlighted by Opperti from the IDB, or Bogotá’s commitment to producing electric buses, highlighted by Díaz Granados from CAF.

And perhaps, best of all, in this relaunch of relations between Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, is that for the first time the countries were able to talk face to face, without the “arrogance” of the past that the outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte acknowledged at the summit. “It is the first time that with all the letters we were able to talk about extractivism without blame,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández joked at the press conference closing the summit. “It took five centuries, but we finally got it done.”