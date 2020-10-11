The history of the finals between Novak Djokovic Y Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros will live its third chapter this Sunday. The Serbian and the Spaniard have already fought twice in the title match, in 2014 and in 2012, the latter meeting very fond of memories for the Spaniard: Grand slams consecutive losing to him. “

In that 2012 duel, the French public, who had not yet fully surrendered to the king of the land, opted mostly for Djokovic. In the Philippe Chatrier There were constant shouts of encouragement in favor of the Serbian. But they did not intimidate Nadal, who at a time with the threat of rain, asked that the balls be protected, although the duel did not stop. The Spaniard won 6-4, 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5 in 3h 49 and could not hold back the tears as he finally defeated what had been his black beast since Wimbledon 2011. “Roland Garros is for me the most important tennis tournament and this triumph will be something that I will not forget in my whole life,” he said.

In 2014, Nole Y Rafa they met again in the final. The previous year, Manacor I had been able to with that of Belgrade in the semifinals, after a long break due to injury. He won the first set and shook the foundations of the center, accustomed to seeing Nadal always beat, who reacted to control the match and reach the fourth set with options to close it. He did it in the ninth game, partly thanks to one of the great anecdotes in the history of the French championship finals.

With 30-40 on the scoreboard for the Mallorcan, the Balkan set out to serve. The first service failed, and just as he was going to execute the second, from the stands the cry was heard loud and clear ‘¡¡Go Madrid! ‘. Djokovic had thrown the ball into the air and caught it again without serving. And after the chair umpire Mohammed lahyani asked “please” silence to the public, served and erred again. Thus he delivered the victory to Nadal in 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4. Then he made an ironic gesture to the audience with the thumb of his right hand raised. The funny thing is that in a Madrid Open, the current world number one came out to the game wearing a white team jersey with number 7 and the name of Raul.