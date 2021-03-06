From the editor – in – chief The Salmon Red Economic Supplement tells about faith in journalism and youth

It is also possible to address young people in magazines over a hundred years old if the digital content is of sufficient quality and visuality.

Some years ago, Helsingin Sanomat was contacted by the development team of the Financial Times (FT) in London. It was a happy surprise. Subscribers to subscription-based newspapers closely follow international developments in the field and gather lessons from each other. The developers of the British magazine met with colleagues from all over the world.

It had already been stated in these professional forums that in 2017, Helsingin Sanomat turned its customer base into growth for the first time in 25 years. The growth came especially from digital orders placed by young people.

When then we met with the authors of the Financial Times both in Helsinki and later in London, notes were taken intensively on both sides of the table. Many ideas seemed simple and feasible. They would make it possible to prove that worn-out proverbs are out of date.

One of the most damaging misconceptions in the media industry was: “Young people are not willing to pay for journalism, especially online.”

I remember repeating that sentence at the beginning of the last decade. The logical-sounding reasoning sprang from the initial experiences of the network. At the time, content was distributed for free because digital shopping was still cumbersome and risky.

Because of that phrase repeated in fact, many traditional media houses wasted almost an entire decade of their active digital headline time. Meanwhile, international platform giants like Facebook and Google began to eat up publishers ’advertising revenue. Weak digital development combined with the crumbling financial base of journalism was creating a cycle of misery.

Therefore, it was inspiring to work with British colleagues to come up with ideas: magazines over a hundred years old can also be addressed to young people if the digital content is of sufficient quality and illustration.

We found each other also from a simple vision: in addition to the development of a print magazine, significant growth could be achieved through digitalisation. As an English-language medium, the Financial Times also saw digitalisation as a global opportunity to gather new readers and subscribers at a rate never seen before.

Together, we consider what kind of financial journalism would be most relevant, especially in the digital age. We also considered how a high-quality and modern financial service would best benefit readers. Would we be able to create content that would make a professional interested in economics feel better developing and doing better — being a few steps ahead of their time?

Based on these ideas, we set out to develop HS Vision, the first stories of which have appeared this week.

Reform means that we will significantly increase both the volume of financial news and the supply of in-depth up-to-date analyzes and feature articles. The authors of the news and the new HS Vision are one of Finland’s most respected financial journalists.

We are broadening the perspective in the direction of both the corporate economy and the financial market. We write more about technology, the stock market and growth companies. We produce podcasts online and collaborate with The Economist and The Wall Street Journal, among others. Our columnists are a number of internationally interesting writers, such as Ilkka Paananen, the founder of Supercell.

This Saturday’s magazine includes the first printed HS Visio supplement to replace the former Saturday site. The aim of the weekly supplement is to deepen the economic phenomena for readers and to explore new ideas, the future and the hard core of the economy more broadly. We will also begin to pull together the most important market events over the week.

HS’s growing financial content can be found online and in the printed appendix with a salmon red background. HS Vision reproduces the same color familiar especially from the Financial Times. The magazine has used it since 1893.

When years have passed since the first meeting with FT’s developers, the results can be assessed. The British magazine’s vision of international growth has come true. In the second year, the magazine said that it had exceeded the limit of one million subscribers. HS was also able to report a significant milestone towards the end of the year, when the magazine’s subscription volume exceeded 400,000.

The timing of the establishment of HS Vision could not be more interesting. The coronavirus crisis increases the need for information as a pandemic creates unpredictability, risks and new opportunities for the global economy. Welcome to the new content.

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of HS.