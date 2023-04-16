From the Editor-in-Chief | The investigator criticized HS’s editorial work: no signs of systematic attempts to influence or leaks

In 2017, HS’s reporter handed over confidential information about a prepared story project to a Defense Forces officer. The information came to light during the investigation of the Viestikoekeskus case. Due to the case, HS appointed an external liquidator to ensure that readers’ trust in the newspaper’s independence is protected. Now the investigation has been completed.

Helsinki In August 2022, Sanoma found out that the magazine’s editor had been in contact with a Defense Forces officer he knew in May 2017. He had shown the officer confidential material and given him information about an ongoing story project about military intelligence.

The Defense Forces remained informed about the progress of this Viestikoekeskus case, which is connected to the intelligence laws that were being prepared, for months before the case was published in December 2017.

The reporter’s personal contact with the intelligence officer was revealed only in the additional investigation ordered by the prosecutor, as part of the police investigation of the Viestikoekeskus case.

The information came as a complete surprise to the management of HS. It was obvious that the case could have seriously compromised the protection of sources and undermined readers’ confidence in the newspaper’s independence. The trust within the department had also experienced a serious blow.

Independence means that the editorial team makes its own journalistic decisions, and does not allow external parties or incentives to guide decision-making. Source protection, on the other hand, is about the fact that the person who tells the newspaper information about, for example, social grievances must be able to trust that his identity will not be revealed. This is a right protected by legislation.

Kimmo Pietinen

Helsingin Sanomat decided to appoint an external liquidator for the case. The task was accepted by the former CEO of the Finnish Information Office, Kimmo Pietinen. who previously worked for a long time also as HS’s editorial manager.

Pietinen’s task was to find out whether, in addition to the incident that has come to light, HS has been exposed to other influencing companies or to situations questionable in terms of independence. The purpose is to ensure that readers’ trust in HS’s independence is maintained and that source protection is secured in the magazine under all circumstances.

The report was also expected to provide views on what should be done in the delivery to combat such risks and, if necessary, recommendations for measures.

Pietinen has now completed his work. During the work, he interviewed dozens of people inside and outside the office. In addition, the special review included a significant number of articles published by Helsingin Sanomat, covering a total of ten years.

The settlement man the conclusions are reassuring in the sense that he found no signs of systematic, long-lasting attempts to influence the delivery. There were also no findings that the Defense Forces or any other entity had repeatedly received information about a confidential story project in advance.

Of course, it is not possible to be completely sure about this with the currently used methods. It was not, for example, an investigation carried out with authority. However, it is justified to assess that the interviews and the review of articles and other material over the years would have at least given indications of ambiguities, if there was reason for such.

Just the raised suspicion that government actors would engage in systematic information acquisition or feeding their desired viewpoints within Finnish media houses gives cause for serious concern.

With this information, the liquidator considered the leaking of the Viestikoekeskus case and related documents to the Defense Forces as a regrettable and disapproving individual case.

In his report, Pietinen acknowledges Helsingin Sanomat’s own ethical guidelines. Compliance, updating and supplementing it are taken seriously in the department. The journalistic process related to particularly demanding story projects is also in order.

Investigation work however, it also revealed many risks related to the editorial culture and the change in the operating environment, which could undermine the newspaper’s journalistic independence. These concerns should be taken seriously, and therefore the magazine’s own ethical guidelines will continue to be supplemented in the editorship of HS. The task is to ensure that they are also internalized. More and more efforts are being made to justify journalistic solutions – both in the direction of our own editors and readers.

In particular, Pietinen highlights the problematic of using journalistic sources. He reminds that, for example, a supplier who has followed his special area for a long time and operates with his source network is constantly moving at the risk limit. He can identify with his subjects instead of serving the reader’s cause.

According to the liquidator’s findings, the increased use of anonymous sources is a clear risk to the reliability of journalism.

When writing about highly controversial social issues that sharply divide opinions, journalists are subject to strong campaigning, which can be compared to painting. In his work, the investigator brought up cases where this kind of campaigning could have influenced the willingness of journalists or editorial staff to tackle a difficult topic.

A clear change in the operating environment has taken place with the growth of the influence of communication agencies and social media influencers. Clever marketing campaigns can go through in a rush to deliver, and the magazine can unknowingly hand over decision-making power to a commercial entity.

In this regard, the liquidator reminds us of the impact of the pandemic period and remote work on delivery culture and especially on learning on the job. In exceptional years, the transfer of tacit information and the inheritance of established journalistic practices has not been as smooth as before. When working from home, it’s hard to take things from your neighbor. At the same time, Delivery Work is going through a strong transition period.

Specially as a challenge for the independence of journalism, Pietinen’s report also highlights the position of foreign correspondents. In particular, journalists working in authoritarian countries like Russia and China have to face very brazen influence aimed at intimidation.

Attention and resources should be given to supporting correspondents, the liquidator states.

The editorial board of Helsingin Sanomat takes the conclusions of Pietinen’s report very seriously. The work to ensure the trust of our readers continues. This means, among other things, a thorough review of the source practices, the necessary additional training and an even better protection of the working conditions of the correspondents.

All in all, the investigator’s work is an important reminder that journalistic independence must be taken care of every day. Nurturing integrity is an intrinsic value, and maintaining it cannot be taken for granted.

Trust is a prerequisite for journalism, even within the editorial department.

The author is acting head of HS. corresponding editor-in-chief.