From the editor – in – chief Increasingly illustrative journalism is needed to wake up to climate change

An annex published by the HS today explains how climate change has been reported in different decades. The phenomenon is a dangerous and difficult-to-understand process that requires ingenuity to illustrate: both digital storytelling and a new climate font, writes Kaius Niemi, HS’s editor-in-chief.

1.2. 13:13

Sight from the plane window was startling for Greenland. It was as if the white brightness had been broken into broken. The ice floes, which extend beyond the naked eye, fragment the landscape in a corner.

The destination of the flight in the second year was California. Among other things, we visited the headquarters of the big internet giants with our colleagues. However, the most interesting issue was a small garage-like digital workshop in Los Angeles.

The head of the laboratory was a journalist-documentary filmmaker Nonny de la Peña, called the “mother of virtual reality” in the United States. Development work in the field of digital storytelling had recently brought him to the cover of The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

In his studio, he put VR glasses on our heads. Suddenly, we were virtually in the middle of a shrinking glacier, along with scientists from the U.S. Space Agency’s NASA. We stood on the shores of the Arctic Ocean and watched how far the ice had resounded in one century.

De la Peña had sought to produce his documentary Greenland Melt in a way that the public would concretely experience the rapid effects of climate change. He immersed the viewer in the sea so that it could be understood that the rapid melting of the icebergs takes place mainly below the water surface. The warm currents of the sea ate the iceberg in a three-dimensional view before our eyes.

Just a phenomenon such as climate change is particularly difficult for man to conceive. The dangerous process is advancing at a tremendous pace. Still, change is so slow in relation to everyday reality that it is difficult to wake up to it.

Therefore, the means of narration of evolving digital journalism are becoming increasingly important. The more difficult the subject is, the greater the obligation to try to illustrate it in different ways. In Helsingin Sanomat, we talk about experience: the rapid development of new digital storytelling methods is based on the fact that articles are not only read but also experienced.

There is nothing particularly new about the idea itself. The power of perception has always been linked to insight. Otto Neurath, a philosopher and sociologist who worked in Vienna a hundred years ago, developed a revolutionary way of communicating the costs of social development through easily embracing symbols. The goal of Neurath’s system called Isotype was to “present social facts pictorially” and bring “dead statistics” to life.

The isotype system was democratizing key societal information that had previously been the prerogative of the educated population: visualization made it easy for ordinary citizens to understand and remember complex statistics. The new way of narrating developed and intensified teaching and thus helped to expand the educational base.

Developing the same idea, we ended up creating HS’s climate font. The font is based on illustrating the pace of climate change and the urgency of measures to slow it down. The cut of the font becomes thinner year by year as the ice cover melts.

As a measure of thinning, we used that melting of the Arctic Ocean ice sheet we saw from an airplane window. Data from previous years is based on measurements from the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center. The cut, which describes the coming decades, is based on the forecast of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) until 2050.

We want share the font for free for everyone. In just a few weeks, HS’s climate font has attracted attention in twenty different countries, from the United States to Japan. The font can be downloaded from HS.fi/limastofontti. The project is a natural continuation of the campaign in which HS distributed a climate pen containing carbon dioxide ink to Finnish and international decision-makers during the 2019 UN climate summit.

Naturally, the biggest responsibility for slowing down climate change lies with politicians and states. Voters – that is, individuals – ultimately determine the pace at which politicians take action.

We hope that the climate font will be reflected in as many publications as possible in the future – and reminds us of our responsibility to future generations. With the help of illustrative journalism based on facts and research, it is possible to understand more clearly the seriousness of the situation.

Here you can read the HS Climate Supplement.

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of HS.