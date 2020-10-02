From the editor – in – chief Citizens are now making extensive use of masks – That’s a good thing, because decisions to close Finland again are fatal extremes.

We all now have a responsibility to avoid exceptional circumstances like spring, writes Antero Mukka, HS’s editor-in-chief.

Change does not go unnoticed. The current week remains in the journals as a kind of turning point: face masks, which have hitherto been occasionally encountered, are an increasingly common sight in the street scene of the Helsinki metropolitan area. Not yet mainstream, but well on its way to the everyday habit of a large section of the population.

This required a six-month period of exception overshadowed by the coronavirus – and a pile of inconsistent guidelines on the effectiveness of masks and their benefits and drawbacks.

Something has clearly changed. After the summer recession, the number of corona infections has started to rise, and the voices of politicians and authorities have tightened again. There is once again a time of tightening restrictions on opening, movement and assembly.

The breakthrough of the masks is accelerated, for example, by the recommendations for secondary schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The public transport mask recommendation is valid throughout the country. In recent days, Hok-Elanto and Kesko have also imposed a categorical mask or visor requirement on the staff of their stores. Lidl’s mask recommendation applies to both employees and customers.

Korona is not known to have become any more harmless disease. Nevertheless, both intensive care and coronavirus-related deaths are a fraction of the corona spring reading. This easily lulls us into a false sense of security, which can be reflected in a certain indifference.

Last in weeks, the culprits of reckless coronary discipline have been sought, especially from celebratory youth. Actually, the snapshot is much more diverse, and in terms of attitude, there is also something to do with us in our middle age. For example, as users of masks, many young people even set an open-minded example for their parents.

We all have a responsibility to cope together over this fall as well. Masks symbolize personal responsibility, the recognition that everyone’s own behavior matters.

It is equally important to ensure hand hygiene and adequate safety clearances. Unnecessary risk situations should be avoided, and contact should be avoided if symptoms are slight. You must apply for the test at a low threshold.

Self-centeredness is pure selfishness to the corona. Even in the immediate vicinity of most, there are people who belong to risk groups due to their age or other reason. For them, the disease can still be fatal.

Corona spring during which we got used to the government as prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) mouth responds to threat. Above all, as a tool, the government had a stand-by law that gave politicians emergency powers.

This fall, we each have a responsibility to avoid exceptional circumstances like spring. Each new mask user reduces the risk of Finland closing again. The sharp rise in coronary infections can also lead to overly hasty solutions to panic, extreme control measures that are no longer in any way related to a concrete health threat.

“ The social cost of coronary embargoes is huge.

It is worth remembering that the strongest restrictive measures in the spring were based primarily on concerns about the adequacy of intensive care capacity. In that regard, there is no immediate need for a crisis mode, at least so far this autumn.

If Finland end up being reconnected, the consequences are fatal. The limits of society’s carrying capacity will be met if we permanently lose up to a thousand viable companies and, with them, a multiple number of jobs.

The social cost of coronary embargoes is enormous when the already vulnerable suffer the most. Ability to attend distance learning, for example, depends crucially on the socio-economic status of the home. The lonely are even more lonely in exceptional circumstances, the marginalized more and more marginalized.

In healthcare, focusing on the corona has hampered and slowed down the timely verification and treatment required for many other serious diseases as well.

Long-term public finances Lockdown would take the Stone Age, and its price will be paid by future generations as a loss of their standard of living and social security. Society’s ability to regenerate freezes, untapped talent potential.

Restrictive measures that strongly violate fundamental rights are in themselves like a smoldering time bomb. When citizens get used to giving up their freedoms of movement and assembly, for example, in accordance with the will of politicians, it is a short distance from the possibility of abuse of power. One day, in the grip of power, there may be an administration that uses interference with fundamental rights to further its own aspirations.

Now is still the opportunity to do everything you can with your own choices. If we leave the responsibility to others – the grief of politicians and officials – there is nothing good in the permit. Neither in the short nor in the long run.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.