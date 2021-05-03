From the editor – in – chief After all, is everything good in Finland in terms of freedom of the press, asks HS Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi

Last in september, an exceptional request from hungary appeared in my email.

The message asked for tips on the editorial staff of Helsingin Sanomat who could share their experiences of paid online journalism if they wished.

The idea had arisen after a group of Hungarian journalists had visited Sanomatalo before the pandemic on a trip organized by Transparency International. Its aim had been to acquaint young journalists with the work of investigative journalism.

They had been particularly interested in how journalism was increasingly funded online by subscription revenue. Such a earnings model would better protect the independence of deliveries than advertising funding. Why?

Two months before the email, there had been a dramatic turnaround in the Hungarian media field. Prime minister Viktor Orbánille a loyal businessman had bought the independent Hungarian news site Index and fired its editor-in-chief Szabolcs Dullin. The entire 80-person delivery had resigned in protest, as they saw the dismissal as a political act. The editor had decided to re-establish the Index. The new news service would be called Telex.

I asked the CEO Esa Mäkista to be in touch with telexers. For example, we could share with our Hungarian colleagues analytical information that we would not dare to show our competitors in Finland. Telex would be based on donations raised through crowdfunding and subscription fees.

The situation of Telex fascinatingly reminded me of the early days of Helsingin Sanomat more than a hundred years ago. HS also had to change its name due to censorship. The magazine was originally published as Päivälehti.

The delivery ran into problems with the authorities after the self-government of the Grand Duchy of Finland began to be dismantled during the so-called years of Russification. In all, the critical journal was suspended for as many as 11 times between 1899 and 1904. Editor – in – Chief Eero Erkko was exiled.

Eventually, Päivälehti was ordered to cease “forever” in 1904, when the magazine’s writings to the Governor-General Nikolai Bobrikov the murders were too much for the sensors. The authors did not remain inactive. In less than a week, the editorial board established a new magazine to replace the discontinued Päivälehti. Its name was Helsingin Sanomat. In practice, only the name changed.

Today is celebrated International Press Freedom Day. That is why we present the Telex story from the perspective of Hungarian journalists. Editors – in – chief Szabolcs Dull and Veronika Munk have written a personal account of the past year, which remains one of the darkest in Hungarian media history. In practice, colleagues live in the middle of a daily life similar to censorship as the editorial staff of Päivälehti used to be.

Although Hungary is not the same oppressor of freedom of expression as, for example, Russia, China or Turkey, the most startling thing is that the conditions for free information can deteriorate so rapidly within the European Union.

We will also tell you how to supply an independent Telex can also support from Finland manually.

At the same time, we are mirroring the state of press freedom around the world through the Reporters Without Borders listing published in April. With the help of it, it is possible to observe how huge differences exist in Finland’s neighboring areas. Norway, Finland and Sweden are in the top three in the world, but Russia ranks 150th at the bottom of the list.

High ranking however, this does not mean that everything is fine in Finland. The pandemic has accelerated the digital revolution, which has so far been difficult for many traditional magazines.

If media houses have not paid enough attention to the development of digital earnings in recent years, there is more and more debt to repair. That, in turn, can mean pushing editorial resources ever tighter and thus reducing the amount of journalism.

In Finland, it is necessary to ask whether so-called regional data set countries may emerge in the country in the future. Locations whose affairs are no longer actively covered in any independent journalistic media.

Another growing The problem in Finland is cyberbullying. Although journalists do little to experience active physical threats in the course of their work, harassment, mainly on social media, threatens the exercise of freedom of expression and the press.

Subject-oriented media criticism is an important part of the development of journalism in an open society. However, journalists are also increasingly confronted with situations where “feedback” is offensive and focuses directly on the person, such as the appearance of the journalist, rather than on the topics being addressed.

Repeated and campaign-like harassment can lead, for example, journalists to avoid dealing with certain topics. Unfortunately, the phenomenon is also familiar to researchers, officials and politicians. Some of them may refuse to comment to the media on current affairs because of concerns about the possible wave of harassment that will follow.

In addition to the individual, the victim is the entire Finnish public, as the operating conditions for free information are deteriorating.

On the anniversary of freedom of the press, it is important to remember that that freedom is not for the press but for the public.